Sonny Gray isn't surprised his statistics have him in the conversation for the American League Cy Young Award, but stats have never been much of his focus.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is the betting favorite for the award with a 13-4 record and a league-low 2.79 ERA through a league-leading 187 innings. He ranks third in the AL with 204 strikeouts, trailing only the Twins' Pablo López (213) and Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (217).

Gray and Gausman (3.28 ERA) are viewed as the leading candidates behind Cole. Gray owns a 7-6 record and a 2.98 ERA through 28 starts. Gray finished seventh in the National League Cy Young voting in 2019 when he was with the Cincinnati Reds and third in 2015 when he pitched for the Oakland Athletics.

"I am who I am as a pitcher: I'm a really good, competitive pitcher in this league," Gray said. "If I do the things to take care of myself and just continue to take the ball, the numbers will be what they are going to be. I truly believe that. For me, it's just about taking the ball every time it's my turn. Putting your body and putting your mind into a place that is at an elite level."

Gray, 33, is more process-oriented than he was earlier in his career. He trusts his pitches. A lot of his work is making sure he feels healthy, and he has a strong approach against the lineup he's facing.

"To be honest with you, I think individual [awards] come with the preparation, the consistency," Gray said. "My biggest thing last year, going into this winter and going into this year, was putting yourself in a good position to take the ball every time it's your turn. Numbers are numbers. They will be what they are going to be."

Gray, who surpassed 160 innings in a season for the first time since 2019, has been consistent all year. He has given up three or fewer runs in 25 of his 28 outings, and he has excelled at preventing home runs.

He believes he reinvented himself in Cincinnati after a rough stretch with the Yankees in the middle of his career. He reunited with pitching coach Derek Johnson, who was his pitching coach at Vanderbilt.

His time with the Twins, he says, is another step forward.

"In Cincy, it was just more of a psychological rebuild," he said. "Also on the field, what pitches you throw, what you do well type of thing. I do think coming here, you just add another element. Now it's more or less doing things off the field along with the things you can do on the field to take that next step."

Polanco on bereavement

The Twins put Jorge Polanco on the bereavement list Sunday after a death in his family, which will keep him away from the club until at least Tuesday.

Players can spend between three and seven games on the bereavement list. Outfielder Gilberto Celestino was called up from the Class AAA Saints to fill Polanco's roster spot.

Celestino, who underwent surgery on his left thumb during spring training, was batting .236 with a .367 on-base percentage in 52 minor league games.

Etc.

• Jorge Alcala made his first appearance on a rehabilitation assignment since he went on the injured list in May because of a right forearm extensor strain. He pitched a scoreless inning for Class A Fort Myers on Saturday with two strikeouts. His fastball topped out at 98 mph.

• Brooks Lee homered for the fourth time since he was promoted to Class AAA, but the Saints lost 3-2 in 10 innings to the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field. Trevor Larnach had two doubles in the walk-off loss.