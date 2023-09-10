THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (7-6, 2.98 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 2.98)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.21) vs. RHP Zack Littell (3-5, 4.29)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 4.78) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.44)

TAMPA BAY UPDATE

The Rays (88-56) took three of four vs. Seattle with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. The victory completed a 5-2 homestand for the Rays, who are in second place in the AL East. ... Yandy Díaz, who is hitting .320 with 19 home runs and 70 RBI, hit a walk-off home run in the Rays' 7-5 victory on Saturday. It was the Rays' ninth walk-off victory of the season (only the Twins and Reds, who have 10 each, have more). ... The Rays swept a three-game series from the Twins in June in Tampa Bay. The Rays limited the Twins to three runs in the series. ... Littell, who was with the Twins from 2018 to 2020, will make his first start against the Twins. ... 3B Isaac Paredes, who suffered a right hand contusion after being hit by a pitch on Saturday, sat out on Sunday and is day to day.

TWINS UPDATE

After winning the first two games of the series against the New York Mets, the Twins (75-68) dropped the series final 2-0 on Sunday. ... Twins starting pitchers have struck out 853 this season — the most in the majors. Jorge Polanco was placed on the bereavement list on Sunday, and Gilberto Celestino was recalled from St. Paul. Celestino was hitting .235 with four home runs and 31 RBI in 48 games with the Saints. ... The Twins are 12-17 against AL East teams. ... After this series, the Twins, who are in a stretch of playing 13 consecutive days, will go on a seven-game road trip to Chicago (White Sox) and Cincinnati. The Twins' next scheduled day off is Sept. 21.