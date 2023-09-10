The Twins celebrated Pablo López for his 200th strikeout of the season and he continued to deliver one of the finest starts of his career.

López nearly did it all. He struck out a career-high 14 batters across eight shutout innings. He didn't issue any walks and permitted only two hits, receiving a standing ovation after his final inning. The only thing López couldn't do was provide himself with run support.

Reliever Griffin Jax surrendered a two-run double to DJ Stewart in the ninth inning and it spoiled a historic start from López in the Twins' 2-0 loss to the Mets on Sunday at Target Field.

Jax gave up a leadoff bloop double to Francisco Lindor, the Mets' first hit since the third inning, and he hit the next batter. After Jax struck out Pete Alonso, his full-count slider to Stewart in a nine-pitch at-bat was drilled into the right-center gap to break a scoreless deadlock.

It was a cruel twist for López, who entered Sunday with a 6.32 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets, allowed only four baserunners in his brilliant outing. He retired his final 10 batters and 16 of his last 17. He didn't walk any batters and reached only one three-ball count.

It was one of those starts where López had exceptional command of virtually his pitches, generating 25 swings and misses. He struck out seven batters his fastball, five batters with his slider, one with his changeup and one with his curveball. It was the most strikeouts in a game by a Twins pitcher since Francisco Liriano struck out 15 hitters in an eight-inning start against the Oakland A's on July 13, 2012.

Acquired in a trade for Luis Arraez in January, López continues to solidify his case to be the Game 1 starter in a postseason series. The Twins' magic number to win a division title sits at 13.

López became the ninth Twins pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a season, joining José Berríos, Francisco Liriano, Johan Santana, Bert Blyleven, Dean Chance, Dave Boswell, Jim Kaat and Camilo Pascual.

Growing up in Venezuela, López has vivid memories watching Santana pitch for the Twins. Now he has the most strikeouts in a season since Santana finished with 235 strikeouts 16 seasons ago.

As well as López pitched, the Twins came up empty when they had runners in scoring position and they were shutout for the ninth time this year.

A baserunning mistake from Edouard Julien kept the Twins from loading the bases for Royce Lewis in the third inning. Julien was on first base, with Willi Castro at second, when Alex Kirilloff lined a ball into left field and Mets left fielder Jeff McNeil trapped the ball on a sliding attempt. Castro advanced to third, but Julien misread whether McNeil caught the ball and he was thrown out at second.

Lewis hooked a ball foul down the left field line by a couple of feet before he ended his six-pitch at-bat with an inning-ending groundout.

Mets starter Tylor Megill, the younger brother of former Twins pitcher Trevor Megill, allowed two hits and four walks in five scoreless innings. The Twins had runners on first and second with one out in the fifth inning, but Alex Kirilloff grounded into a double play.

Lewis drew a leadoff walk in the sixth inning against Mets reliever Phil Bickford, stole second base and advanced to third with one out on a flyout. He was stranded there after Carlos Correa struck out in a 10-pitch at-bat and Matt Wallner flew out to center.

Willi Castro, who has reached base 13 times in 25 plate appearances since returning from an oblique injury, was stranded after hitting a two-out triple in the seventh inning.

Trailing by two runs in the ninth inning, Carlos Correa hit a leadoff double and Donovan Solano drew a one-out walk, but Mets reliever Adam Ottavino earned the save with a strikeout and a groundout.