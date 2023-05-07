CLEVELAND – The Twins' record-setting home run streak came to an end on Sunday. Not coincidentally, so did the Twins' ability to score runs — and Joe Ryan's own near-record streak.

Guardians righthander Cal Quantrill didn't give up a hit until Alex Kirilloff lined a single to right field in the seventh inning, and the Twins never got another one, suffering a 2-0 shutout at Progressive Field that left them to head home off a 2-4 road trip.

The Twins scored only five runs against Cleveland in losing two games in the three-game series, and all of them were scored on home runs. But nobody came close to the seats against Quantrill, James Karinchak or Emmanuel Clase, so nobody came close to scoring a run, either.

Wait, that's not quite true. Quantrill, who only threw 58 strikes during his 95-pitch day, lost his command briefly in the second inning, glancing a pitch off Byron Buxton's hand and then walking Kirilloff and Joey Gallo. But for the second time on this trip, the Twins squandered a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity, with Jose Miranda popping the ball up and Nick Gordon hitting into an inning-ending double play.

And Quantrill was all but perfect after that, retiring 16 consecutive hitters before Kirilloff's lone hit.

Ryan suffered his first loss since last Sept. 7 to the Yankees in New York, ending a streak of eight consecutive wins. The righthander gave up four first-inning singles that resulted in two runs, but not another run in his six-inning start. Steven Kwan and Myles Straw led off the game with singles, José Ramirez drove a ball past Kirilloff at first base for a run-scoring hit, and Josh Bell singled Straw home with a one-out single.