THREE-GAME SERIES AT MINUTE MAID PARK

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.82 ERA) vs. RHP J.P. France (1-1, 3.43)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (7-1, 2.21) vs. RHP Brandon Bielak (1-2, 3.55)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Louie Varland (2-1, 4.24) vs. RHP Hunter Brown (5-1, 3.12)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (27-26) lost to Toronto 3-0 at Target Field on Sunday, marking four consecutive series where they lost two of three games. Their May record fell to 10-14. ... After going 0-6 against Houston in 2022, the Twins won two of three from the Astros on April 7-9, the first series at Target Field this season. IF Kyle Farmer had a 10th-inning RBI single in the home opener to give the Twins a 3-2 walk-off victory, then a three-run homer in the second as the Twins won 9-6. ... SS Carlos Correa went 1-for-9 in that series. He was 1-for-11 last August in Houston, where he starred for seven seasons before departing as a free agent last year. ... The Twins are 11-14 on the road and have lost six of eight series on the road this season. ... RHP Kenta Maeda and LHP Caleb Thielbar will begin rehab assignments on Tuesday with Class AAA St. Paul in Buffalo.

ASTROS UPDATE

After winning just two of their first seven games in May, the defending World Series champions have been on a roll. The Astros (31-21), who trail AL West leader Texas by two games, completed a three-game sweep in Oakland with a 10-1 victory on Sunday. The Astros slugged seven home runs as they won for the 14th time in 17 games. ... DH Yordan Alvarez hit his 14th home run of the season Sunday and is batting .291 with 48 RBI (second-best in the AL). ... 1B Jose Abreu, who hit 243 home runs over 10 seasons with the White Sox, finally hit his first one in 51 games with Houston on Sunday. Abreu is a career .303 hitter with 28 homers and 108 RBI in 151 games vs. the Twins. ... 2B Jose Altuve returned ahead of schedule last week after breaking his thumb in the World Baseball Classic. ... According to STATS Perform, Brown, who starts the series finale, has been the most valuable rookie in the AL this season with a WAR of 1.7.