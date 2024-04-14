DETROIT – For all their problems at the plate this season, relief pitching and strong defense have kept the Twins competitive.

But not so much on Sunday.

Bailey Ober shut out the Tigers for six impressive innings, and catchers Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez drove in runs to stake the Twins to a three-run lead. But Caleb Thielbar and Griffin Jax couldn't hold it, in part because Twins infielders missed some makable plays. The combination fueled Detroit's four-run eighth-inning rally, and a 4-3 loss at Comerica Park.

Thielbar, making his first major league appearance of the season after being activated Sunday morning, gave up Javy Baez's first home run of the season, a 400-foot shot into the left-field seats to arouse the crowd of 17,317. And what happened next could have been prevented.

Carson Kelly hit a sinking line drive that glanced off shortstop Willi Castro's glove, allowing him to reach base. Riley Greene followed with a ground ball up the middle just beyond the reach of second baseman Edouard Julien.

And after Jax was summoned from the bullpen, Mark Canha hit a hard ground ball to third base that Kyle Farmer tried to backhand, but couldn't. The ball reached the left-field wall, and when Austin Martin threw futilely to home plate, Canha moved to third base, having tied the score. Spencer Torkelson then blopped a single over Julien's head into right field, and the Tigers took the lead. None of the plays were ruled errors.

When Jason Foley, despite back-to-back two-out walks, closed it out for his fourth save of the year, the Tigers had somehow managed to salvage a split of the four-game series.

It was a disappointing loss for the Twins after Ober's strong outing. The righthander's day began and ended with ringing doubles, each blasted more than 100 mph to Comerica Park's wall in deep left-center.

But the 19 Tigers hitters he faced in between managed to pop the ball up five times, hit seven weak grounders, strike out three times. Ober pitched six shutout innings, gave up only three hits and no walks, and left in line for his first victory of 2024. Instead, for the second straight start, the bullpen couldn't hold a lead that Ober provided them.