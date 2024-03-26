See more of the story

When the Twins take the field for their season openers — at Kansas City on Thursday afternoon and a week later against the Guardians at Target Field — it will start a six-month pursuit that's intended to have a better ending that last season when the Twins were eliminated by Houston in the American league Divisional Series. Here's our look at some of the players and issues that will help determine whether expectations are met . . . or disappointment sets in.

Souhan: Crack of Twins' bats should be loud and lasting this season

The Twins' lineup could be strong enough for us to forget at times about all the concerns surrounding the pitching staff.

How can this be? At age 30, Byron Buxton younger than he was at 29.

The Twins star was a broken-down designated hitter last summer who didn't play a single inning in the field. This spring, he's been sprinting, laughing and back in center field. And he's not ready — yet — to be a full-time Little League dad.

MLB's expanded playoffs not fun for regular-season superpowers

Texas won the World Series last year after struggling to the regular-season finish line. This raises a question: Is loading up for the regular season overrated?

After strong rookie seasons, four young Twins are looking for more

After not being in the Opening Day lineup, these four players were pivotal as the Twins advanced to the American league playoffs.

Who are the Twins' next breakthrough rookies?

Three players starting in St. Paul could have an impact in the major leagues this season. Here's a look at their backgrounds.