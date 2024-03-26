Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

When the Twins take the field for their season openers — at Kansas City on Thursday afternoon and a week later against the Guardians at Target Field — it will start a six-month pursuit that's intended to have a better ending that last season when the Twins were eliminated by Houston in the American league Divisional Series. Here's our look at some of the players and issues that will help determine whether expectations are met . . . or disappointment sets in.