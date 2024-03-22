Brooks Lee says he never sets goals for himself, never restricts his ambitions to statistics. But he has one, well, let's call it an intention for 2024.

"I hope to play for the Twins this year," the 23-year-old former first-round pick says bluntly, after spending spring training in the major-league clubhouse. "I feel like I'm getting close."

So do the Twins, after watching Lee post a .355 on-base percentage in two minor-league seasons, and display big-league instincts in the infield. The shortstop understands he's likely destined to play second base eventually, so "I've been preparing for whatever position they point me to."

Lee isn't the only highly prized prospect who could make his Twins debut this season. A couple of others:

Austin Martin: The 24-year-old outfielder, who won a College World Series with Vanderbilt in 2019, has become a logical backup to Byron Buxton, should the need arise. Acquired from Toronto in the José Berríos trade, Martin can also play in the infield, and his .388 career on-base percentage in the minors makes him a natural leadoff hitter.

David Festa: A 24-year-old New Jersey native, the right-hander allowed only four runs in three starts for St. Paul last year. With four pitches and an average of 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, the 13th-round pick could inherit Louie Varland's old role of fill-in starter while he learns to get big-leaguers out.