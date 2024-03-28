THREE-GAME SERIES AT KAUFFMAN STADIUM

All games on BSN and 830 AM

Thursday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (11-8, 3.66 ERA in 2023) vs. LHP Cole Ragans (7-5, 3.47)

Saturday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51) vs. RHP Seth Lugo (8-7, 3.57 with Padres)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.43) vs. RHP Brady Singer (8-11, 5.52)

Twins update

López will make his second consecutive Opening Day start for the Twins. Last year, López and four relievers combined on a two-hitter in a 2-0 victory over the Royals in Kansas City, and the Twins went on to sweep the season-opening series. ... The Twins won the season series from the Royals 9-4, outscoring the Royals, 71-45. ... The Twins and Royals didn't face each other in the final two months of the season. ... The Twins were 87-75 last season, going 40-41 on the road and 47-34 at home. ... Closer Jhoan Duran (oblique) is out.

Royals update

Kansas City won only 56 games in 2023. Among the offseason moves for the Royals was signing Bobby Witt Jr. to an 11-year, $288.7 million contract and signing eight free agents. Witt, 23, batted .276 with 96 RBI in 158 games. ... Lugo, who started 26 games for San Diego, signed a three-year, $45 million contract. ... Free agent pitcher Michael Wacha signed a two-year, $32 contract. ... Ragans was 5-2 with a 2.64 ERA in 12 starts for the Royals after being acquired from Texas on June 30. ... 2B Michael Massey (back) is out.