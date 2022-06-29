Minnesota United on Wednesday transferred designated player Adrien Hunou to Angers SCO back in the French first division from which he came last year.

By transferring the 28-year-old forward, the Loons dealt their highest-paid but little used player. They also opened one of their three designated-player spots and an international roster spot before the MLS secondary transfer window starts July 7.

The roster move came hours before the Loons ended a three-game road trip with a late Wednesday night game at the L.A. Galaxy. They started that trip with 2-1 losses at New England and Inter Miami.

Loons coach Adrien Heath has promised in recent days that his club will be active during that window, hopeful they'll add at least one or two players.

Hunou scored eight goals and had three assists in 38 games since he came to Minnesota and MLS in April 2021 from his Stade Rennais club in that French first division.

He was being paid $2,687,702 in guaranteed compensation this season. That's more than twice the next highest-paid Loon. Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso is making $1,066,910 in guaranteed compensation.

Hunou scored seven of those eight goals while he started 22 of the 26 MLS games he played last season. This season, he played 121 minutes and started one of nine games he played. He had an assist but no goals.