9:30 p.m. at LA Galaxy · Bally Sports North Extra/Ch. 23 · 1500-AM

Preview

An MRI on Loons starting midfielder Joseph Rosales's ankle came back negative after he got kicked in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Miami. Coach Adrian Heath called it a "little bit swollen on both sides" and the "most serious of bumps and bruises" coming out of that game. "He wants to train today," Heath said from Los Angeles before Tuesday training. "So he'll train and we'll go from there." … Heath said captain Wil Trapp is "back and available" after he missed Saturday's game because of yellow card accumulation … The two teams have met once already this season, a 1-1 draw at Allianz Field in May … Galaxy have played twice since the international break's end and drew with Portland and lost to the USL Championship's Sacramento Republic in a U.S. Open Cup game … Loons veteran defender Oniel Fisher played for Galaxy in 2021 and Galaxy's Raheem Edwards played in Minnesota in 2020. The Loons also traded defender Chase Gasper to Galaxy in May, but he and Jorge Villafana (upper thigh and left knee respectively) are listed as out. ... The Loons list Rosales as questionable, Niko Hansen (thigh) and Romain Metanire (thigh) and Patrick Weah (knee) as out.