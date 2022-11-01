9 p.m. Tuesday at Phoenix • TNT, 830-AM

Timberwolves update: The Wolves are 4-3 and 1-1 on the road after a 107-98 loss Sunday night in San Antonio. … They were 0-3 against Phoenix last season, when the Suns finished 64-18, the league's best record by eight games. … C Rudy Gobert leads the NBA in rebounding (14.7). … Leading scorers are G Anthony Edwards (23.0) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (21.3). … G Jordan McLaughlin (heel) is doubtful.

Suns update: Despite having the league's best record, the Suns lost in the second round of the playoffs to Dallas last season. They are off to a hot start again, as they are 5-1, including 4-0 at home.. … C Dandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) is out. He averages 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. … G Devin Booker leads the team at 26.8 points and G Chris Paul averages 10.8 assists. … Phoenix is fifth in the league in points per game (114.8) and has the eighth best defense (107.3).