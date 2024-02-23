WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Target Center, 9 p.m. Friday

TV; radio: ESPN; iHeartRadio app

Odds: Timberwolves by 4½

Pregame reading: Why Mike Conley's contract is more than a great deal for the Timberwolves.

Opening bell: The Wolves return from the All-Star break with a seven-game homestand, their longest of the season. They won four straight prior to the break, a streak which began with a road win against the Bucks on Feb. 8.

Watch him: Damian Lillard. The Wolves didn't have to face Lillard in Milwaukee and he adds an important dimension to the Bucks' offense. Lillard is shooting just 34% from three-point range this season, but his presence can open Milwaukee's offense.

Injuries: Khris Middleton (ankle) is out for the Bucks while the Wolves don't have any injuries to regular contributors coming out of the break.

Forecast: The Bucks are navigating a bumpy time in their season after hiring Doc Rivers. Rivers has tried to revamp the team's defense, which ranks 17th in efficiency. The Bucks are 3-7 in their last 10 games and stumbled into the break with a loss to Memphis. But the first game out of the All-Star break tends to be an equalizer, as teams need at least a game to get back into rhythm. Perhaps Milwaukee, who came into town Thursday to practice, comes out more determined and focused than the Wolves, who will be highlighted all day on ESPN ahead of the matchup.

