vs. Detroit Pistons, Target Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Wolves will play one of the final gimmes on their schedule as they meet the Pistons, who have lost their last seven games. The Pistons enter with the worst record in the league at 12-60 and have several names on their injury report.

Watch him: Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.1 points per game to lead the Pistons in scoring.

News update: The Wolves will add forward T.J. Warren for the rest of the season after he played on two 10-day contracts in March.

Injuries: For the Wolves, Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is out. For the Pistons, Isaiah Stewart (hamstring), Ausar Thompson (blood clot), Stanley Umude (ankle), Quentin Grimes (knee), Taj Gibson (hamstring) and Simone Fontecchio (toe) are out; Cunningham (knee/rest) is questionable; Jalen Duren (back) is probable.

Forecast: Except for a few hiccups in January, the Wolves have done a good job of beating the teams they should beat on the schedule, including a 124-117 win over the Pistons in Detroit on Jan. 17. Wednesday's game has the makings of being over halfway through the second quarter as long as the Wolves take care of business on defense and don't let the Pistons hit some shots to stick around.

. . .

Get Chris' coverage of the Wolves and NBA delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wolves beat coverage here.