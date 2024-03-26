Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves have signed T.J. Warren for the rest of the NBA season.

The veteran forward had a pair of 10-day contracts after joining the team on March 6. He has played in seven games, averaging 14 minutes and scoring 4.1 points.

The signing was confirmed by an NBA source.

Warren, 30, was the 14th overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft out of North Carolina State and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Suns.

He had a number of productive years for the Suns and then went to Indiana, where he averaged a career-high 19.8 points per game in the 2019-20 season. He became a bit of a legend in the "bubble" portion of the schedule that year when COVID-19 forced games to be played in isolation in Florida. That's when he scored 53 in a game against the 76ers.

But injury struck Warren in a big way. He had multiple foot surgeries to repair stress fractures in his left foot, and that caused him to miss all of the 2021-22 season.

He returned last season to play in 42 games with the Nets and Suns.

The Wolves have leaned on him to contribute after Karl-Anthony Towns went out with a torn left meniscus that required surgery.



