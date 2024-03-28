



It's not every game that the man with the moniker "Slo-Mo" excites a crowd with his moves around the basket.

That happened Wednesday night in the Timberwolves' 106-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter when Kyle Anderson pulled off a couple of typically methodical, but sharp, changes of direction on his way to a layup that gave the Wolves a 14-point lead with 7 minutes, 34 seconds to play.

This season has been an up-and-down one for Anderson, but his offensive production has been increasing at just the right time with the playoffs looming. Anderson helped save the Wolves from an embarrassing loss to the Pistons with 14 points. It marked the seventh time in his last eight games that Anderson has scored in double digits. Before March 8, Anderson scored in double figures only eight times all season. Anderson added five assists and four rebounds as he helped flip a small third-quarter deficit into some breathing room for the Wolves on the scoreboard in a game that was a little harder than it should have been against the worst team in the NBA.

Naz Reid led the Wolves with 21 points and Jaden McDaniels continued his offensive resurgence with 20 points. The Wolves were cold from outside most of the night. They were 11-for-36 (31%) from three-point range overall and shot just 26% through three quarters. Anderson's nine third-quarter points sparked a 21-6 run for the Wolves to close the quarter ahead 78-66, their largest lead of the night to that point. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added five points during that run.

Anderson, Reid and McDaniels helped compensate for a slow night from Anthony Edwards, who finished with nine points and three turnovers.

Reid scored 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting and McDaniels added eight points as the Wolves opened a 30-25 lead after one.

But the Pistons shot 53% to open the night as Cade Cunningham (32 points) was hot early for 12 points. Detroit could have been closer if it hadn't shot 2-for-6 from the free-throw line in the early going.

The Wolves messed around in the second quarter as they went cold from three-point range. That led to a 11-0 run for the Pistons, who took a 43-40 lead with a little less than three minutes remaining in the quarter. The Wolves were 5-for-19 from three-point range in the first half, and Edwards was just 2-for-8. The Pistons weren't exactly lighting it up either — they shot just 32% in the second quarter — and that led to a 47-45 Wolves lead at the half. The Wolves held a 28-18 edge in paint points at the half.

Halftime did little to alter the Wolves' approach or their temperature when it came to outside shooting. Edwards also didn't become more engaged out of the break and at one point air-balled a midrange jumper that ended up being a putback for McDaniels. He also missed a pair of free throws. But Anderson came to the rescue.