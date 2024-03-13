LOS ANGELES - Those who might have shut off the late-tip Timberwolves-Clippers game when the Wolves fell behind by 22 early will probably awake with a start when they check the final score.

The Wolves pulled off the largest comeback in team history since 2012 Tuesday night in a game they ended up winning 118-100. What looked like a rout of a loss turned into a rout of a win by the fourth quarter.

In the process, the Wolves picked up a pivotal game in the standings on the Clippers, who are now three back of them for the No. 3 seed.

Both teams suffered injuries in the game, as the Clippers lost Kawhi Leonard to back spasms, then Wolves center Rudy Gobert asked out while grabbing the left side of his chest in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall. The team said he was questionable to return with a left rib evaluation.

The Wolves awoke after a brutal first 18 minutes of the night and got it together on both ends of the floor. They rode 37 points from Anthony Edwards, a season-high 28 points from Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9-for-10) and 23 points from Mike Conley in his best night of offense in a while.

NBA standings

The Wolves opened the night struggling to find a rhythm offensively, as they began the game 3-for-10 with three turnovers. The Wolves were 1-for-9 from three-point range in the first quarter while the Clippers were 6-for-9, and that led to a double-digit deficit early for the Wolves.

They had six turnovers in the first quarter compared to nine made field goals, with four of those buckets coming via second-chance points.

The Wolves trailed by 13 after the first quarter and they didn't get much better in the second, as the Clippers kept finding open shots and hitting them. The Clippers had a quick 10-1 run early in the second quarter and extended their lead to as much as 22.

BOXSCORE: Timberwolves 118, L.A. Clippers 100

Later in the quarter, the Wolves finally sprang to life, as Edwards started getting to the rim, and the Wolves began getting stops on the defensive end. The Wolves went on a 20-2 run that made it a 63-55 game at the half while the Clippers lost Leonard during the game. Edwards had 22 in the first half.

Naz Reid appeared to roll his ankle in the first quarter and came back in the game after briefly exiting. He finished with six points.

Edwards, who previously missed the start of a recent game against Portland, was not on the floor for the Wolves to start the second half, but checked in after a quick timeout.

Alexander-Walker keyed a fast Wolves start with 10 third-quarter points, and a quick 10-run to open the third gave the Wolves their first lead of the night at 69-68.

Then Edwards took the baton from Alexander-Walker with another eight points of his own in the third. The Wolves held the Leonard-less Clippers to just 15 points in the third.