The state will no longer require child care providers in Minnesota to quarantine students and staff who were in contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) notified early care and education programs of the change to its licensing requirements on Tuesday and said it was "effective immediately."

The change comes amid a big spike in omicron cases that have been wreaking havoc on early childhood classrooms — leading many to shut down for at least a week — and the schedules of working parents with young children. Some families are at wit's end after their children have been sent home to quarantine multiple times in recent months.

"We just wanted to allow some greater flexibility for child care providers to be able to make decisions on what's going to work for them, and in talking with parents, and making things work overall," DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said. "So this is what we were able to do."

But the revised policy does not dictate how child care providers should proceed, and some child care providers say they plan to continue with their current quarantine policies. DHS said it "strongly encourages" them to follow guidance from the state health department and the CDC.

Those agencies recommend quarantines of unvaccinated individuals following a close contact. Children under 5 cannot yet be vaccinated.

The situation is even more confusing for providers because they have been told they must abide by public health guidance on quarantines to receive monthly stabilization grants, federal money that has kept many pre-schools and child care centers afloat during the pandemic. But DHS, which administers those grants, has indicated it does not plan to enforce that requirement.

"We've received a little bit of mixed messages," said Chad Dunkley, CEO of New Horizon Academy, the largest child care provider in the state, and president of the Minnesota Child Care Association. "I think there's still a lot of confusion."

On Tuesday, about 1,300 of the 9,000 children at New Horizon schools were at home being quarantined because of possible exposure to COVID-19. That is the highest number since November 2020, and is much higher than the 100 or so kids it usually had out at any one time during most of last year.

"It's been pretty devastating," said Dunkley, adding that it's a both a financial challenge for providers who don't always charge tuition during quarantines and has also placed a lot of stress on families. "Our parents are extremely worn out."

The end of the DHS quarantine directive is producing a mixed reaction among family-based child care providers, Hollee Saville, president off the Minnesota Association of Child Care Professionals, said. Some say they'll stick with their current quarantine policies but worry that parents will now be mad at them for doing so.

Saville welcomed the revised policy, and added that she expects many providers will continue to keep away children who live in homes where someone else gets COVID-19.

"Child care providers have known for a long time how to keep kids safe and do what's best for kids," Saville said. "I appreciate the freedom for them to do that."

In recent months, many child care providers have been vocal in pointing out that they've had to adhere to stricter quarantine guidelines than K-12 schools. That has left them to explain to frustrated parents why, when a close contact occurs, their younger child may have to quarantine at home while older ones can still go to school.

Part of that discrepancy has been because children over the age of 5 can be vaccinated and wear masks. But it's also a reflection that school districts tend to have more local control.

DHS will continue to enforce other COVID-19 protocols, including that child care providers report positive cases to the state health department, notify families of possible exposure and exclude children and staff who test positive from classrooms and centers.

"Our expectation is that providers are following all other COVID-19 guidance to the greatest extent possible," Harpstead said.

But even if child care providers choose to continue to follow the public health guidance on quarantines, it's not always clear what that may be.

For example, the CDC recently shortened its quarantine recommendation to five days. But the state health department has not yet updated its guidance. which still calls for quarantines for unvaccinated individuals after close contacts of seven to 14 days. The Minnesota Department of Health said it will soon align with the CDC.

And then there are other unresolved questions. The CDC now recommends that people wear masks for five days after the initial five-day quarantine is over. But since children up to the age of 2 are not supposed to wear masks, that doesn't work in a child care setting.