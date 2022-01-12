Minnesota is spending $40 million in federal pandemic relief to bring in 350 health care workers, mostly nurses, and shore up staffing in hospitals that are swamped with COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the plan Wednesday in response to the worsening omicron wave of coronavirus infections in Minnesota. The state reported 10,719 more infections on Wednesday and a record 19.8% positivity rate of COVID diagnostic tests in the seven days ending Jan. 4.

Loading...

The funding will pay a staffing agency to bring in caregivers to work 60-hour days for two months — with the hope being that will carry Minnesota through the end of the wave.

"We're going to have a pretty challenging couple of weeks here. That's why we are taking this extraordinary action," Walz said. "But all indications are … that once we hit this peak that we should start to come down relatively quickly."

The governor's announcement, made outside Regions Hospital in St. Paul, occurred as COVID hospitalizations have rebounded. COVID hospitalizations had peaked at 1,678 on Dec. 9 in the prior pandemic wave and then declined to 1,312 on Dec. 31 before rising back to 1,508 on Tuesday.

Health officials remain encouraged that hospitalizations requiring intensive care haven't increased at the same rate in the latest wave, suggesting that the dominant omicron strain of the coronavirus isn't as severe and that vaccine progress is paying off.

Genomic sequencing of a handful of positive infections has identified the fast-spreading omicron variant in 445 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, including 28 hospitalizations. None of these confirmed omicron infections involved ICU placements or COVID-19 deaths, but health officials said those severe outcomes emerge later in pandemic waves.

Minnesota reported on Wednesday reported 49 more COVID-19 deaths, including four people 45 to 49, one person 35 to 39 and a Hennepin County resident 25 to 29. Health officials said most COVID-19 deaths being reported now are lagging tolls of the delta variant wave late last year, and that the severity of omicron remains unclear.

Hospitalized COVID patients who have been vaccinated and boosted do have more "cold/flu syndromes vs. those who are not vaccinated," said Dr. Carolyn Ogland, chief medical officer of North Memorial Health Hospital. But that still leaves the system's hospital beds in Robbinsdale and Maple Grove full at a time when coronavirus infections are sidelining staffers.

"We are at record levels again for hospitalizations — like 30 to 33 percent of our hospital patients are COVID patients," she said.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm used her authority Wednesday to waive fees and grant flexibility for hospitals and nursing homes to open available beds, which can then be staffed by the incoming caregivers.

"With more staffing coming in, we also want to make it possible for physical capacity to be opened up where that makes sense," Malcolm said.

Leaders of eight regional health care coalitions will recommend the hospitals with the greatest need for the stopgap workers, she added. The contract will specify the hiring of new nurses licensed to provide care in Minnesota, not the shuffling of nurses already in the state.

State Senate Majority Jeremy Leader met with hospital leaders on Wednesday and urged passage of a multi-state compact so nurses licensed only in other states could work in Minnesota. Walz said he supported the move, but it should have been passed last fall when hospitals asked for it amid the delta wave.

Health systems have reported unusually high absences because of coronavirus infections or exposures, despite a reduction by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the recommended minimum lengths of quarantines and isolations from 10 to five days.

M Health Fairview reported that 11% of its hospital workers called in sick on Monday, double the usual rate even for the cold and flu season.

HealthPartners, which operates Regions and eight other hospitals, reported roughly 1,000 workers out sick with coronavirus infections out of 26,000 total. Regions alone had 90 vacancies for nurses that also contributed to the workforce pressures.

"The need is really clear," said Andrea Walsh, HealthPartners' president. "Our team is stretched. Our care teams have taken extra shifts, they are working longer hours, going above and beyond month after month, and it isn't sustainable."

St. Cloud-based CentraCare has received health care workforce teams from the Minnesota National Guard and the U.S. Department of Defense to cover staffing shortages that have worsened amid the omicron wave.

CentraCare has more than 800 workers out sick with coronavirus infections, said Dr. Kenneth Holmen, the health system's chief executive. Critics have questioned whether shortages were exacerbated by vaccine mandates, but Holmen said that hasn't been the root of the problem. CentraCare initially lost 120 workers, including 29 front-line caregivers, when they refused to get vaccinated, but 40 returned.

"There is a remarkable consensus among health care providers in our state that this is the right thing to do," he said, because the mandates protect workers and reduce viral transmissions.

Critics have questioned whether the impact of the pandemic on hospitals is exaggerated, especially after a study of U.S. veterans hospitals last fall found that a third to half of COVID-19 hospitalizations involved patients with mild or asymptomatic disease. Recent national estimates have suggested that up to one-third of COVID-19 hospitalizations involve people who admitted for other reasons who only discover their infections upon routine testing.