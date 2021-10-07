GAME OF THE WEEK

Wayne State at MSU Mankato, 1 p.m. Saturday: Wayne State (4-1, 1-0 NSIC South is off to its best start since the 2012 season. The Wildcats defeated Winona State, 38-21, last Saturday. The Mavericks (4-1, 0-0), ranked No. 17 in Division-II, defeated Concordia (St. Paul), 58-10, last week. The Mavericks are 12-0 in the series with the Wildcats.

WEEK 6 STORYLINES

• Carleton (4-0), which is off to its best start since starting the 2008 season with five consecutive victories, plays at crosstown rival St. Olaf (2-2) on Saturday. It is the 101st all-time meeting between the teams, who play for the Goat Trophy.

• St. Johns, ranked No. 5 in the AFCA Division-III Top 25 and coming off a 49-0 victory at Concordia (Moorhead), plays host to Augsburg on Saturday. The Johnnies (4-0) have defeated the Auggies (2-2) seven consecutive times, including, 61-6 in 2019.

• Martin Luther had a 16-game winning streak in the UMAC — dating to the 2018 season — ended last Saturday in a 21-14 overtime loss to Greenville.The Knights play at Crown on Saturday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brandon Alt, QB, Bemidji State: The sophomore from Park of Cottage Grove is third in the NSIC in passing yards (1,619) and TD passes (16). Alt has thrown for more than 300 yards three times.

Cade Sheehan, QB, Augsburg: The sophomore from Rochester leads the MIAC in passing yards (1,261) and he ranks fifth in Div. III in total offense (345.2 yards per game) and touchdown passes (18).

BY THE NUMBERS

19 Consecutive victories by Minnesota Duluth over MSU Moorhead afterscoring with two seconds remaining for a 26-21 victory over the Dragons.

21 Consecutive winning seasons in conference play for Northwestern (St. Paul).

95 Yards Travis Brown returned a kickoff for a TD last week against Macalester — the second-longest in Carleton history.