



Class 1A quarterfinal schedule

Wednesday

To get updates on the game in progress or to see the game summary postgame, tap the game.

Warroad 8, New Ulm 1

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Northfield 1

Alexandria (19-9-1) vs. [1] Hermantown (18-8-2), 6 p.m.

[5] Orono (20-8-0) vs. [4] Mahtomedi (17-11-0), 8 p.m.





Game 2 / 3:29 p.m.

St. Cloud Cathedral rolls against Northfield

St. Cloud Cathedral got out of the gates quickly, scoring a goal just 18 seconds into game, then scored four in a row over the last period and a half to pull away from Northfield for a 5-1 victory in the second Class 1A quarterfinal Wednesday in the boys hockey state tournament.

When a loose puck slid into the Northfield end, Raiders goalie Max Frank's clearing attempt went directly to Cathedral leading scorer John Hirschfeld, who knew exactly what to do with it. He came back with a quick wrister that beat Frank.

Northfield wasn't down long. Senior forward Cayden Monson carried the puck behind the Crusaders' net, walked it out the other side, turned and lifted a shot top-shelf, over goalie Nick Hansen's left shoulder at 3:56.

It remained tied until well into the second period, much of the play taking place at center ice as neither team was able to generate sustained puck possession.

Cathedral elected to play a more conservative style, countering Northfield's attempts to force the action. It paid off when Ben Petroske deflected a shot from the blue line by Thomas Rosenkrans in front of the net, then knocked it in as it slid free. The goal gave the Crusaders a 2-1 lead at 9:28.

They cashed in a little more than a minute later on a power-play goal by Joey Gillespie from the top of the left faceoff circle at 10:28.

Cathedral took a 3-1 advantage into the second intermission, having carried play for much of the latter half of the second period. The Crusaders had 10 of the last 11 shots on goal during the period, while Northfield generated little offense. The Raiders were limited to just shot in the last 6:40 of the second period.

The Crusaders' power play proved dangerous once again early in the third period when Griffin Sturm, running the point, gave a perfect feed to Andrew Dwinnell just outside the left side faceoff circle. Dwinnell converted a one-timer and St. Cloud Cathedral led 4-1 at 6:29.

Gillespie bumped the lead to 5-1 when he took a feed from Hirschfield, stepped around a Northfield defender and tucked the puck in the net at 11:31.

Game 2′s three stars

3. Nick Hansen, St. Cloud Cathedral goalie: Saved 19 of 20 shots and shut out Northfield for the game's final 47 minutes, 4 seconds.

2. Griffin Sturm, St. Cloud Cathedral defenseman: Offensive-minded defenseman finished with three assists and five shots on goal.

1. John Hirschfeld, St. Cloud Cathedral center: Scored 18 seconds into the game. Added three assists and won 19 of 25 faceoffs.

Game 2′s key numbers

17-0-1: Season record for St. Cloud Cathedral goalie Nick Hansen.

3-2: Score of St. Cloud Cathedral's early season overtime victory against semifinals opponent Warroad.

54: Assists this season by John Hirschfeld, most in the state.

JIM PAULSEN

Game 1 / 1:20 p.m.

Warroad routs New Ulm

Warroad scored only once in the first period, but the offensive firepower of the No. 2-seeded Warriors showed 15 seconds into the second period. It resulted in a five-goal outburst that propelled Warroad to a 8-1 victory over unseeded New Ulm in the first Class 1A quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

Senior winger Murray Marvin-Cordes scored three times, while senior Carson Pilgrim and sophomore Dominic Anthony each scored two goals. Defenseman Will Hardwick assisted on the first three goals of the second period.

Pilgrim, a Mr. Hockey finalist, beat the goaltender off the rush with his shot 15 seconds into the second period to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead. About midway through the period, Anthony converted a Michigan goal to make it 4-0. The play was reviewed and determined to be a good goal.

Warroad (24-5-0) made it 6-0 by the second intermission with goals 32 seconds apart from senior defenseman Ryan Lund and another from Pilgrim. Marvin-Cordes completed his hat trick in the third period with a breakaway, shorthanded goal.

It was a quiet start to the game for the Warriors, who scored with less than six minutes remaining in the first period. Marvin-Cordes chased down a puck in the offensive zone, resulting in an initial shot on goal from linemate Pilgrim. The puck popped out in front to Marvin-Cordes, and he fired a nifty backhander into the net for the 1-0 lead.

New Ulm had a power-play opportunity for the final two minutes of the first period, but the Warriors defense stifled the Eagles.

The loss is only the second for New Ulm since mid-January. The Eagles (23-6-0) entered the tournament on an 11-1 run. Warroad shut down a New Ulm team that came in averaging 5.71 goals per game. Warroad outshot New Ulm 37-6. Junior defenseman Talan Helget made it a 7-1 game in the third period.

Game 1′s three stars

Murray Marvin-Cordes, Warroad forward: Scored his second hat trick of the season (Dec. 29 vs. Providence Academy) and had two assists, tying his season high with five points.

Carson Pilgrim, Warroad forward: Scored two goals and had one assist.

Dominic Anthony, Warroad forward: Scored a pair of goals, including a Michigan goal in the second period.

Game 1′s key numbers

0: Wins in the state quarterfinals for New Ulm. The program is 0-13 at state in seven trips.

8: Goals in a game ties the season-high mark for Warroad. The Warriors defeated Crookston 8-0 on Jan. 11.

11: Goals this season for Dominic Anthony, after he scored a Michigan goal in the second period.

2004: The last time Warroad lost a state quarterfinal game, a 2-1 overtime loss to Orono. Warroad is 9-0 in state quarterfinals since then.

HEATHER RULE

Class 2A quarterfinal schedule

Thursday

To get updates on the game in progress or to see the game summary postgame, tap the game.

Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-4-2) vs. [2] Chanhassen (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10-1) vs. [3] Centennial (19-7-2), 1 p.m.

[1] Edina (23-4-1) vs. Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1), 6 p.m.

[4] White Bear Lake (20-7-1) vs. [5] Grand Rapids (17-11-0), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Class 1A: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday

Championship games

Class 1A: noon Saturday

Class 2A: 7 p.m. Saturday

. . .

Tournament brackets

Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and will televise the semifinals and championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.

Tournament information

* Updates on the game in progress.

* Download and print the tournament program.

* Star Tribune high school sports page.