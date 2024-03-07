David La Vaque, Jim Paulsen, Heather Rule and Jerry Zgoda will spend the rest of the week tracking down moments and memories at the boys hockey state championships at Xcel Energy Center. Come back often to see what they found.

11:14 a.m.

Last call for the legend

Hockey legend Lou Nanne is in the house for his 60th and final year providing commentary for the boys hockey state tournament.

His first was February 1964 at the St. Paul Auditorium. His last are these final three days of Class 2A games at the Xcel Energy Center. A Gopher, envelope salesman, North Star, an NHL general manager, wealth manager and fundraiser, frequent radio guest and now a TV analyst saying goodbye, starting with this morning's Chanhassen versus Rochester Century/JM game.

Walking into the Xcel press box this morning to work with play-by-play partner Jim Erickson, Nanne said he's feeling the love from those who have watched him all these years as the voice of the tournament.

In all that time he watched his son Marty score the winning goal for Edina's 1984 championship team and called games involving his grandsons, Tyler and Louie.

"There's many things to remember," Nanne said. "Of course I'm going to remember my son and two grandsons playing in it. All the things I've seen along the way is so numerous. So much great hockey, so many great games. Unbelievable efforts these teams put out."

When told 1964 is a long time ago, he said, "Tell me about it. I can't tell you how long that was. It goes by so fast. That's what I've been surprised by."

Sixty-four years and now it's almost time for a final state tournament tradition: a post-tournament gathering at nearby Mancini's steakhouse after Saturday's Class 2A championship game.

He was asked if he has made his reservations for the final dinner for a party of 25 or more.

"I don't have to call, I put it over the TV," Nanne said. "Late in the game, I say, `Get my table ready.' But they know I'm coming."

JERRY ZGODA

8:16 a.m.

Taste of the tournament

What if one could make a date night out of the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament?

Start with an early dinner at Mancini's Steak House, Tom Reid's Hockey Pub, or any number of fabulous options along West 7th Street. Dining amid hockey fans satiates appetites for the menu items and the tournament vibe.

The night continues at the Xcel Energy Center, ground zero of the "State of Hockey." With any luck, a northern team will be taking part in one of two evening session games. Those teams give the tournament its charm. Word is, Greenway's 2019 St. Paul visit drank the nearby Gopher Bar out of beer. Is that true? As it says in the classic film "The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance," "When the legend becomes fact, print the legend."

Even if a northern team played in the afternoon, the buzz in the concourse remains palpable throughout the evening games. The chatter and laughter among old friends, the rowdy student sections and the pep bands are intoxicating. And if the sound does not get you, the aroma of the mini doughnuts will stimulate the senses.

And of course, the hockey is as good (more likely better) than anywhere in the United States. The passion radiating up from the ice, players' tireless efforts and their speed and stick skills — those are the annual qualities drawing about 100,000 fans back to the X year after year. Your date will leave a bit overwhelmed but converted into a Minnesota high school hockey tournament fan.

DAVID LA VAQUE