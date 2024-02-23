Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Minnesota girls hockey tournament has reached the semifinals. Class 1A games are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; Class 2A are at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Come back to this story for updates throughout the day.

Today's schedule:

11 a.m.: Dodge County vs. Orono

1:30 p.m.: Holy Angels vs. Warroad

6 p.m.: Andover vs. Hill-Murray

8:30 p.m.: Minnetonka vs. Edina

Tournament information

* Watch today's games on Ch. 45. Here's how to watch on the web, your mobile device and with other streaming options.

* Live statistics for the game in progress.

* Tournament brackets: Class 2A | Class 1A. Buy tickets here.

* Download and print the tournament program

