The girls hockey state tournament starts up at 11 a.m. today with the first of four games in Class 1A. Willmar faces Orono in the opener. Warroad, the defending 1A champion, plays Proctor/Hermantown in the concluding quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Come back to this story throughout the day for game updates and more information.

Here are links to tournament information:

* Watch today's games for free on NSPN.TV. Here's the schedule and livestream links. Semifinals and finals will be on Ch. 45.

* Live statistics for the game in progress.

* Tournament brackets: Class 2A | Class 1A. Buy tickets here.

* Download and print the tournament program

* Star Tribune high school sports page.

Today's games:

No. 2 Orono (20-6-1) vs. Willmar (20-7), 11 a.m.

No. 3 Dodge County (21-4) vs. Fergus Falls (15-11-1), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Holy Angels (21-3-3) vs. Luverne (17-10), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Warroad (19-8) vs. No. 5 Proctor/Hermantown (18-8-2), 8 p.m.

Note: Only the top five teams were seeded.















