First team

LINDZI AVAR

Minnetonka, forward, senior

College plan: Cornell

A forward who gives opposing players nightmares. Physically tough and remarkably skilled, Avar leads the Skippers with 22 goals. "She is a tough matchup who is impossible to move when she gets to the front of the net," an opposing coach raved. Avar is one of five Ms. Hockey Award finalists.

MACKENZIE JONES

Andover, defense, junior

College plan: Wisconsin

Arguably the state's top defender as a junior. One opposing coach compared her quickness and ability to read plays to three-time NCAA champion and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Lee Stecklein. Leads the Huskies in goals (17) and assists (27) heading into the Class 2A state tournament.

GRACE McCOSHEN

Northfield, defense, senior

College plan: Ohio State

Pumped 19 goals and 29 assists into the Raiders' attack. But she is much more than impressive numbers. An opposing coach lauded McCoshen as a "strong, smart, smooth-skating and incredibly talented defender and a strong fixture on the Northfield blueline who is hard to play against."

AYLA PUPPE

Northfield, forward, senior

College plan: Minnesota

Carried the Raiders (27-1) to this week's Class 2A state tournament with state bests in goals (61), assists (49) and points (110). An opposing coach said Puppe "is capable of taking over a game in a shift and swinging momentum in her team's favor." Feared in power-play situations, Puppe scored 21 times when her team had a player advantage.

JOSIE ST. MARTIN

Stillwater, forward, senior

College plan: Ohio State

Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year scored 26 goals and added 39 assists, sure. But her value goes beyond the boxscore. St. Martin "earned everything that's ever been said about her," Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. Became a 200-foot player and a tough opponent to play against.

GRACE ZHAN

Hill-Murray, goaltender, senior

College plan: Dartmouth

One of five finalists for the Jori Jones Award, given to the state's most outstanding senior goaltender. Carried Hill-Murray back to the Class 2A state tournament by winning 22 games, allowing 1.34 goals per game, and stopping 95% of shots faced. "She makes saves that leave you in disbelief," one opposing coach said.

Second team

Chloe Boreen, Hill-Murray, forward, senior: Led Hill-Murray in goals (30), assists (25) and finally, back to the state tournament. Considered the Pioneers' most dangerous player. College plan: St. Thomas.

Bella Finnegan, Minnetonka, defense, junior: Known for her stout defensive play. Also added 12 goals and 14 assists to a Skippers team back in the Class 2A state tournament for a sixth consecutive year. College plan: Harvard.

Kaitlin Groess, Centennial/Spring Lake Park, goaltender, senior: One of five finalists for the Jori Jones Award, given to the state's most outstanding senior goaltender. Won 23 games by allowing 1.19 goals per game and stopping 95% of shots faced. College plan: Bemidji State.

Josie Lang, Stillwater, defense, senior: Tallied 31 assists among her 50 points and will be remembered as "the best teammate I ever coached," Ponies coach Annie Cashman said. College plan: Providence.

Makayla Moran, Apple Valley, forward, junior: Standout offensive talent put up 39 goals and 28 assists — but developed into a 200-foot player. College plan: undecided.

Bella Shipley, Maple Grove, forward, senior: The Crimson returned to the Class 2A state tournament, led by Shipley's 28 goals. Two of those goals came in the Section 5 title game. College plan: Minnesota State Mankato.

Third team

Forwards: Kendra Distad, Minnetonka, senior; Hannah Halverson, Edina, senior; Macy Rasmussen, Orono, junior.

Defense: Cailin Mumm, Andover, defense, senior; Josie Skoogman, junior, Hill-Murray.

Goaltenders: Layla Hemp, Minnetonka, junior; Dani Strom, Maple Grove, senior.

How the teams were chosen

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.