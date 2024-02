Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It's tournament time for winter sports, with girls hockey set to start things off this week at Xcel Energy Center. Chisago Lakes coach Hannah Vitelli joins David La Vaque to breakdown the brackets, teams and players in the state tournament field.

