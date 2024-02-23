Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Dodge County's Ida Huber, goaltender with a plan

Ida Huber was called aside for Ch. 45′s postgame interview after her Dodge County team defeated Orono 4-2 in the semifinals of the girls hockey state tournament Friday. And why not? She withstood a storm against the No. 2 seed, making 35 saves.

She had her plans all set.

"I can't wait to get back to the hotel with my friends and celebrate and come back here tomorrow and do it again," she said.

Meet Dodge County

Dodge County is a cooperative with Byron and Kasson-Mantorville, and it will try Saturday to become the fourth Class 1A team to win the title when making its girls hockey state tournament debut; Thief River Falls was the last to accomplish the feat, in 2015. Blake (2002) and Holy Angels (2005) are the others.

Dodge County is 23-4, with losses to North Wright County, Centennial/Spring Lake Park, Orono and Simley. The loss to Simley has since been avenged, and now Orono is covered.

Orono again, please

Sophomore defenseman Kylie Meyer has scored three goals this season for Dodge County. Two of them came against Orono.

On Jan. 20, Meyer helped Dodge County erase a two-goal deficit in the third period before Orono's Zoe Lopez scored the overtime winner in a 5-4 Spartans victory.

On Friday, she scored in the second period, giving Dodge County a 2-1 lead.