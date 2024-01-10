PWHL MINNESOTA GAMEDAY

vs. Toronto, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Wednesday

TV: BSN

Pregame reading: For Finland's Susanna Tapani, dazzling ringette skills shine for PWHL Minnesota

. . .

Rachel Blount's preview:

Opening bell: Nine days into the PWHL's first season, Minnesota (2-0) is the only team with two victories and the only one to have won on home ice. It tops the PWHL standings with six points, with Toronto and New York tied for second at three points each. Toronto (1-1) was shut out 4-0 by New York in its season opener, the first game in league history, then turned the tables with a 3-2 win at New York last Friday. Toronto's roster features several members of Canada's 2022 Olympic gold-medal team, including Sarah Nurse, Emma Maltais, Blayre Turnbull, Jocelyne Larocque, Renata Fast and Kristen Campbell.

Watch her: Grace Zumwinkle didn't waste any time transitioning from the college game to the pros. The former Gophers forward collected the first hat trick in league history in Saturday's shutout of Montreal, scored the winning goals in both of Minnesota's games and tops the PWHL with four points. The league's inaugural first star of the week, she's part of a standout line with Kelly Pannek and Susanna Tapani.

Forecast: The big question before Minnesota's third game: Who will start in goal? Maddie Rooney got a 24-save shutout Saturday, and Nicole Hensley was masterful in a 33-save performance at Boston. The roster also includes former Gophers great Amanda Leveille, setting up some intriguing decisions for coach Ken Klee. With two games in the books for each team, expect to see fewer nerves. Expect to see some old rivalries renewed, too; Minnesota has six players from the 2022 U.S. Olympic team, facing Toronto's six Canadian Olympians who beat them for the gold medal.