The Professional Women's Hockey League released its full regular-season schedule Thursday, with each of its six teams playing 24 games between Jan. 1 and May 5.

Minnesota's franchise will play 10 games at Xcel Energy Center, with four of those in January and four in March. Venues for its other two home games have not been announced. Minnesota begins its season Jan. 3 at Boston, followed by the home opener Jan. 6 against Montreal.

The season will include two breaks tied to international play, including a 24-day pause for the women's world championships from March 26 to April 18. The league has not announced a format for the playoffs, which start May 6.

While Minnesota is the only team to regularly play in an NHL venue, the New York franchise will play four games at the New York Islanders' UBS Arena, including one against Minnesota on March 3.

