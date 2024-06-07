See more of the story


The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between June 3 and June 5, 2024. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you believe that Joe Biden did or did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election?

Yes,
he did 		No,
he did not 		Not sure
69% 25% 6%
Yes,
he did		 No,
he did not		 Not
sure
TOTAL 69% 25% 6%
Hennepin/ Ramsey 85% 13% 2%
Rest of metro 60 29 11
Southern Minn. 62 33 5
Northern Minn. 60 32 8
Men 55 37 8
Women 81 15 4
DFL/ Democrat 100 0 <1
Republican 31 57 12
Independent/ other 71 23 6
18-34 73 23 5
35-49 72 22 6
50-64 69 26 5
65+ 62 30 8
No college degree 63 30 7
College graduate 75 20 6
White 67 27 6
Nonwhite 82 13 5
2024 Biden voters 99 0 1
2024 Trump voters 30 58 13
Yes,
he did 		No,
he did not 		Not sure
60% 26% 14%
Yes,
he did		 No,
he did not		 Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 77% 15% 8%
Rest of metro 52 30 18
Southern Minn. 50 32 18
Northern Minn. 51 32 17
Men 46 34 20
Women 72 19 9
DFL/ Democrat 96 4 0
Republican 24 47 29
Independent/ other 51 31 18
18-34 69 19 12
35-49 62 25 13
50-64 54 31 15
65+ 57 26 17
No college degree 50 33 17
College graduate 69 19 12
2020 Biden voters 93 4 3
2020 Trump voters 25 49 26
On Inauguration Day 2025, Joe Biden will be 82 years old and Donald Trump will be 78 years old. Do you think Biden is "too old," Trump is "too old," both are "too old" or neither is "too old" to serve a second term as president?

Biden
too old 		Trump
too old: 2% 		Both
too old 		Neither
too old 		Not sure: 1%
25% 52% 20%
Biden
too old		 Trump
too old 		Both
too old		 Neither
too old		 Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 13% 3% 59% 24% 1%
Rest of metro 27 1 50 21 1
Southern Minn. 33 1 47 19 0
Northern Minn. 34 1 48 16 1
Men 37 1 45 17 <1
Women 15 2 59 24 1
DFL/ Democrat 0 3 63 34 <1
Republican 56 0 26 19 0
Independent/ other 23 2 65 8 2
18-34 23 2 52 23 0
35-49 19 1 62 17 1
50-64 28 2 45 25 0
65+ 30 2 48 19 2
No college degree 32 2 47 20 1
College graduate 18 2 58 21 1
White 27 1 51 20 1
Nonwhite 15 3 57 24 2
2024 Biden voters 0 3 68 28 1
2024 Trump voters 60 0 26 15 0

A New York jury has convicted Donald Trump of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment. Do you think he received a fair and impartial trial, or not?

Yes,
he did 		No,
he did not 		Not sure: 1%
54% 44%
Yes,
he did 		No,
he did not 		Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 73% 25% 2%
Rest of metro 47 54 0
Southern Minn. 44 54 2
Northern Minn. 45 53 1
Men 37 62 1
Women 71 28 1
DFL/ Democrat 98 <1 1
Republican 7 91 2
Independent/ other 52 47 1
18-34 61 39 1
35-49 59 41 <1
50-64 53 45 1
65+ 47 51 2
No college degree 48 51 1
College graduate 62 37 2
White 52 47 1
Nonwhite 72 26 3
2024 Biden voters 97 2 1
2024 Trump voters 5 94 1

Do you feel someone who has been convicted of a felony should or should not be eligible for the presidency? 

Should Should
not 		Not
sure
37% 55% 8%
Should Should
not 		Not
sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 22% 74% 4%
Rest of metro 42 47 11
Southern Minn. 49 44 7
Northern Minn. 43 45 12
Men 53 37 10
Women 23 71 6
DFL/ Democrat 3 94 4
Republican 77 12 11
Independent/ other 37 53 10
18-34 32 60 8
35-49 31 59 10
50-64 38 54 8
65+ 45 48 6
No college degree 45 48 8
College graduate 29 63 8
White 40 52 8
Nonwhite 16 75 10
2024 Biden voters 2 96 2
2024 Trump voters 77 13 10

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted June 3 to June 5, 2024, with 800 Minnesota registered voters who indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter turnout by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (19%) and cellphone (81%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 35% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 34% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 36 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
PARTY ID
DFL/Democrat 282 (35%)
Republican 249 (31%)
Independent/ other 269 (34%)
AGE
18-34 124 (16%)
35-49 236 (30%)
50-64 232 (29%)
65+ 205 (26%)
Refused 3 (<1%)
RACE
White/Caucasian 692 (87%)
Black/African American 43 (5%)
Hispanic/Latino 37 (5%)
Asian/Pacific Islander 15 (2%)
Other 7 (1%)
Refused 6 (1%)
GENDER ID
Men 383 (48%)
Women 414 (52%)
Other 3 (<1%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 260 (33%)
Rest of metro 215 (27%)
Southern Minnesota 175 (22%)
Northern Minnesota 150 (19%)
EDUCATION
High school or less 167 (21%)
Some college/Vocational 254 (32%)
College graduate 240 (30%)
Graduate degree 133 (17%)
Refused 6 (1%)
2020 VOTE
Joe Biden 381 (48%)
Donald Trump 333 (42%)
Other 16 (2%)
Did not vote 39 (5%)
Not sure/Refused 31 (4%)
INTERVIEW
Land line 154 (19%)
Cell Phone 646 (81%)