The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between June 3 and June 5, 2024. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
Do you believe that Joe Biden did or did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election?
Yes,
he did
No,
he did not
|Not sure
|69%
|25%
|6%
|Yes,
he did
|No,
he did not
|Not
sure
|TOTAL
|69%
|25%
|6%
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|85%
|13%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|60
|29
|11
|Southern Minn.
|62
|33
|5
|Northern Minn.
|60
|32
|8
|Men
|55
|37
|8
|Women
|81
|15
|4
|DFL/ Democrat
|100
|0
|<1
|Republican
|31
|57
|12
|Independent/ other
|71
|23
|6
|18-34
|73
|23
|5
|35-49
|72
|22
|6
|50-64
|69
|26
|5
|65+
|62
|30
|8
|No college degree
|63
|30
|7
|College graduate
|75
|20
|6
|White
|67
|27
|6
|Nonwhite
|82
|13
|5
|2024 Biden voters
|99
|0
|1
|2024 Trump voters
|30
|58
|13
Yes,
he did
No,
he did not
|Not sure
|60%
|26%
|14%
|Yes,
he did
|No,
he did not
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|77%
|15%
|8%
|Rest of metro
|52
|30
|18
|Southern Minn.
|50
|32
|18
|Northern Minn.
|51
|32
|17
|Men
|46
|34
|20
|Women
|72
|19
|9
|DFL/ Democrat
|96
|4
|0
|Republican
|24
|47
|29
|Independent/ other
|51
|31
|18
|18-34
|69
|19
|12
|35-49
|62
|25
|13
|50-64
|54
|31
|15
|65+
|57
|26
|17
|No college degree
|50
|33
|17
|College graduate
|69
|19
|12
|2020 Biden voters
|93
|4
|3
|2020 Trump voters
|25
|49
|26
On Inauguration Day 2025, Joe Biden will be 82 years old and Donald Trump will be 78 years old. Do you think Biden is "too old," Trump is "too old," both are "too old" or neither is "too old" to serve a second term as president?
Biden
too old
Trump
too old: 2%
Both
too old
Neither
too old
|Not sure: 1%
|25%
|52%
|20%
|Biden
too old
|Trump
too old
|Both
too old
|Neither
too old
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|13%
|3%
|59%
|24%
|1%
|Rest of metro
|27
|1
|50
|21
|1
|Southern Minn.
|33
|1
|47
|19
|0
|Northern Minn.
|34
|1
|48
|16
|1
|Men
|37
|1
|45
|17
|<1
|Women
|15
|2
|59
|24
|1
|DFL/ Democrat
|0
|3
|63
|34
|<1
|Republican
|56
|0
|26
|19
|0
|Independent/ other
|23
|2
|65
|8
|2
|18-34
|23
|2
|52
|23
|0
|35-49
|19
|1
|62
|17
|1
|50-64
|28
|2
|45
|25
|0
|65+
|30
|2
|48
|19
|2
|No college degree
|32
|2
|47
|20
|1
|College graduate
|18
|2
|58
|21
|1
|White
|27
|1
|51
|20
|1
|Nonwhite
|15
|3
|57
|24
|2
|2024 Biden voters
|0
|3
|68
|28
|1
|2024 Trump voters
|60
|0
|26
|15
|0
A New York jury has convicted Donald Trump of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment. Do you think he received a fair and impartial trial, or not?
Yes,
he did
No,
he did not
|Not sure: 1%
|54%
|44%
|Yes,
he did
|No,
he did not
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|73%
|25%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|47
|54
|0
|Southern Minn.
|44
|54
|2
|Northern Minn.
|45
|53
|1
|Men
|37
|62
|1
|Women
|71
|28
|1
|DFL/ Democrat
|98
|<1
|1
|Republican
|7
|91
|2
|Independent/ other
|52
|47
|1
|18-34
|61
|39
|1
|35-49
|59
|41
|<1
|50-64
|53
|45
|1
|65+
|47
|51
|2
|No college degree
|48
|51
|1
|College graduate
|62
|37
|2
|White
|52
|47
|1
|Nonwhite
|72
|26
|3
|2024 Biden voters
|97
|2
|1
|2024 Trump voters
|5
|94
|1
Do you feel someone who has been convicted of a felony should or should not be eligible for the presidency?
Should
not
|Not
sure
|37%
|55%
|8%
|Should
|Should
not
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|22%
|74%
|4%
|Rest of metro
|42
|47
|11
|Southern Minn.
|49
|44
|7
|Northern Minn.
|43
|45
|12
|Men
|53
|37
|10
|Women
|23
|71
|6
|DFL/ Democrat
|3
|94
|4
|Republican
|77
|12
|11
|Independent/ other
|37
|53
|10
|18-34
|32
|60
|8
|35-49
|31
|59
|10
|50-64
|38
|54
|8
|65+
|45
|48
|6
|No college degree
|45
|48
|8
|College graduate
|29
|63
|8
|White
|40
|52
|8
|Nonwhite
|16
|75
|10
|2024 Biden voters
|2
|96
|2
|2024 Trump voters
|77
|13
|10
About the poll
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|282
|(35%)
|Republican
|249
|(31%)
|Independent/ other
|269
|(34%)
|AGE
|18-34
|124
|(16%)
|35-49
|236
|(30%)
|50-64
|232
|(29%)
|65+
|205
|(26%)
|Refused
|3
|(<1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|692
|(87%)
|Black/African American
|43
|(5%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|37
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|15
|(2%)
|Other
|7
|(1%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|383
|(48%)
|Women
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|3
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|175
|(22%)
|Northern Minnesota
|150
|(19%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|167
|(21%)
|Some college/Vocational
|254
|(32%)
|College graduate
|240
|(30%)
|Graduate degree
|133
|(17%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Joe Biden
|381
|(48%)
|Donald Trump
|333
|(42%)
|Other
|16
|(2%)
|Did not vote
|39
|(5%)
|Not sure/Refused
|31
|(4%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|154
|(19%)
|Cell Phone
|646
|(81%)