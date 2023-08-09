6 p.m. at Indiana • Amazon Prime Video

Lynx update: This is the third game of the season between the Lynx (14-15) and Indiana. The first two were played at Target Center — Indiana won 71-69 on June 9 and the Lynx won 90-83 on July 5. Indiana has won three of the past five games in the series. … Napheesa Collier scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lynx to an 88-79 victory at Chicago on Tuesday. … Rookie Dorka Juhász (hamstring), who missed her second consecutive game on Tuesday, is probable. … After this game, the Lynx are off until Aug. 18.

Indiana update: The Fever (7-22) have lost three in a row — and nine of their past 11 games. … Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring (16.7 points) per game. … NaLyssa Smith, who had been sidelined since July 9 because of a left foot stress fracture, returned Tuesday. She is averaging 15.3 points per game and leads the team in rebounding (9.5). … Rookie Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.8 points and eight rebounds. … Former Gopher Amanda Zahui B. was acquired from Washington in a trade last month.