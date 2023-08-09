NEW YORK (AP) — A day after multiple players were ejected in a pair of games, the WNBA handed out the punishment to them.

Ruthy Hebard received the only suspension Monday from the league as she will have to sit out one game for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation in the Chicago Sky's win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Hebard left the bench when teammate Dana Evans and Dallas' Odyssey Sims got involved in a dust-up on the court in the third quarter. She'll miss the team's game on Tuesday against Minnesota. Hebard had two points and three rebounds in seven minutes.

Wings' guard Arike Ogunbowale was ejected from the game with 52 seconds left after making unnecessary contact with an official. She was fined for that as well for making inappropriate comments toward the official and publicly criticizing officiating after the loss.

Chicago's Courtney Williams was fined for leaving the bench area during the altercation as well.

The WNBA also handed out fines Monday in the Washington-Los Angeles game from Sunday as well. Layshia Clarendon and Brittney Sykes were penalized for making unnecessary contact with each other and escalating the situation that occurred in the game with 33 seconds left. Both players were ejected.

Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin, who both are injured and didn't play in the contest, were fined for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

The WNBA doesn't disclose the amount of fines.