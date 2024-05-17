Seattle Storm at Lynx

8:30 p.m. Friday, Target Center.

TV, radio: ION TV, 100.3-FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: This is a rematch of Tuesday's opener in Seattle, which the Lynx won 80-73, pulling away in the second half. In a matchup of two teams with significant changes both to their starting lineups and their seven-deep rotations, the Lynx looked like the team ahead of the game at building chemistry. We'll see if that carries over to this rematch. The Storm was held to 37.2 percent shooting overall, went just 1-for-9 on three-pointers.

Watch them: What a night for the Lynx newcomers. Post Alanna Smith had a career-high 22 points, made three of five three-pointers, and had eight rebounds and four blocks. Courtney Williams had 14 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five blocks and Natisha Hiedeman came off the bench for nine points, two steals and five assists.

Forecast: You can't expect WNBA scoring champion Jewell Loyd to have another 3-for-19 performance, and Seattle will likely hunt — and make — more three-pointers. A two-game sweep of the Storm will be a difficult task.