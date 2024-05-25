5 p.m. Sunday at Atlanta

TV; radio: BSN, iHeart Radio app

Statistics, analysis: Tap here.

Opening bell: This game is the second half of the Lynx's first back-to-back since July 2022. It is also the third game in four nights, with two plane rides — albeit charter flights — thrown in. The Dream have been off since beating Dallas at home Tuesday. Atlanta has started the season 2-1, with victories at Los Angeles and at home over Dallas and a three-point loss at Phoenix. The Dream are third in the league in offensive rating and fourth in net rating. The Lynx are first in defensive rating and second in net rating. The Lynx went 1-2 vs. Atlanta in 2023, the only victory coming in overtime at Target Center late in the season.

Watch her: The Dream made a lot of moves in the offseason, acquiring Jordin Canada — who might make her season debut Sunday — and signing Tina Charles, who sat out last season. They also signed former Lynx player Aerial Powers. But the team still revolves around Rhyne Howard. In her third season, the 2022 Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star is averaging 20.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Injuries: Diamond Miller (knee) is out for the Lynx. Canada (hand) is questionable.

Forecast: It could be difficult for the Lynx to win on the road in their third game in four days.