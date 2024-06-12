Getting scoring up and down the lineup and playing one of the best offensive games in recent memory — and just enough defense — the Lynx went to Las Vegas and trounced the two-time defending WNBA champion Aces 100-86 on Tuesday night.

All five Lynx starters scored in double figures: Alanna Smith (18), Kayla McBride (16), Bridget Carleton and Courtney Williams (15 each) and Napheesa Collier, who shook off early foul trouble to score 14.

The Lynx shot 55.2% from the field and made 15 of 27 three-point tries. Carleton was 5-for-7 on threes, including one late in the game with the Aces thinking about a comeback. Smith hit four of six threes and had four rebounds and a steal.





The victory was the second in a row and the fifth in six games for the Lynx (9-3), who handed Las Vegas (5-5) its third straight loss. It was Minnesota's second win in its past 11 games vs. the Aces.

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 28 points. Kelsey Plum had 13.

With the Lynx up 93-76 with less than three minutes left, both teams emptied their benches. Minnesota remains in the running to play in the Commissioner's Cup title game. The Lynx are 4-1 in five tournament games. Seattle and Phoenix are 3-1, and both play Thursday.

All this after a relatively slow start. Collier got her second foul four minutes into the game and had to sit. The Aces started the game 7-0, led by as many as eight and made seven of 10 threes in the first 10 minutes.

But the Aces led by only 31-29 after one quarter, despite Collier not scoring. The Lynx kept up because they shot a collective 64.7%. Both McBride and Smith had 10 points in the quarter.

And then the Lynx went out and dropped a 30-17 second quarter on the Aces.

After making 11 of 17 shots overall and 4-for-8 on threes in the first quarter, the Lynx were 11-for-18 and 5-for-7 in the second. The Aces? After shooting nearly 58% in the first quarter, they went 5-for-15 (33.3%) in the second.

The Lynx got points from seven players in the second, led by Natisha Hiedeman, who had seven. McBride had a four-point play and Carleton hit two three-pointers, including one with a half-second left in the half. The 59 points were the most the Lynx had scored in a half since the 2022 season.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 100, Las Vegas 86

A 6-2 run over the first two-plus minutes of the third quarter pushed the Lynx lead to 15 and, prompting an Aces time out. But, out of that time out, the Lynx lead grew to 69-51 after Williams stole the ball and fed McBride for a score.

Late in the quarter Hiedeman and Plum got into it after Hiedeman's emphatic block on Plum's drive.

But that didn't get the Aces going; when Collier hit two free throws with 16.6 seconds left in the quarter the Lynx lead was back to 18, and that's where the quarter ended.

Two free throws by Collier in the first minute of the fourth pushed the lead to 20.

But then the Aces started pushing back.

Wilson scored five points in a 10-3 run and suddenly it was a 13-point game with 6½ minutes left.

Out of a timeout, Las Vegas scored again and the lead was down to 11.

But Smith's three stopped the run. Moments later Carleton hit another three and the lead was back up 17.

