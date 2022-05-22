Minnesota leaders hurtled toward the final hours of the legislative session with few major bills completed, and legislators stressed that if they didn't wrap deals up early Sunday afternoon then spending on students, nursing homes, public safety and other needs would not get done.

"We're making progress, the challenge is time is short. Today is the last day. We have 'til midnight to pass these bills," said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona. "We're trying to reach agreement, there are very good offers on the table."

Sen. Jason Isaacson, DFL-Shoreview, pressed Miller around noon Sunday on the logistics of completing the various bills. Isaacson said if there are deals this afternoon, he believes that could be too late for Capitol staff to do the work needed to prepare bills for votes before the midnight deadline.

Miller said he has not heard from staff in the office that works on the bills, but legislators leading negotiations on the bills told him, "If we can get agreement within the next hour or two, there is still possibility to get most, if not all, of these bills done."

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, told MPR News she would ask DFL Gov. Tim Walz for a short special session to wrap up bills if they reach deals today.

But Miller dismissed the idea.

"We are happy to continue working through the day to reach agreements, but we are not interested in a special session. We should pass the tax bill and other agreed-to items today and get as much work done as possible," Miller said in a statement Sunday.

Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, responded with a statement saying Democrats in the Senate want to pass a tax bill as well as spending on schools, nursing homes and public safety, and an infrastructure funding package. She said Republicans are putting up roadblocks.

"The Senate DFL has committed to working round the clock in order to get these compromise deals done," López Franzen said. "It's unacceptable that we've seen the Republican majority repeatedly refuse to negotiate in good faith and not move with the urgency we need to finish all the work and deliver what we promised Minnesotans to finish."

Only the governor can call a special session. Walz has repeatedly said over the past couple months that he does not plan to call one.

Lawmakers have often leaned on such extra sessions to complete their work. There has been at least one special session in eight of the past 10 years.

Over the weekend, legislative negotiators reached a $4 billion tax deal that would eliminate state taxes on social security income, lower the bottom income tax tier from 5.35% to 5.1% and expand tax credits for homeowners and renters.

But the fate of that agreement is tied to a comprehensive deal that includes an additional $4 billion in proposed spending.

Miller told colleagues on the Senate floor Sunday that they should take up the agreement on the tax bill as quickly as possible. He noted they are continuing to work toward deals on the education, public safety, transportation and health and human services bills.