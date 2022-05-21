Taxes on social security income would be eliminated and all Minnesotans would see an income tax cut under a sweeping agreement struck at Minnesota's divided Capitol.

Renters and families with children could see boosted tax credits, but taxpayers would not see direct tax rebate checks.

"This tax bill provides relief to a lot of Minnesotans, hard working Minnesotans, lower-income Minnesotans," said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona.

The package of $4 billion in tax cuts over three years is one of the first major deals to materialize at the Capitol as legislators face a Sunday night deadline to finish their work for the year. But its fate could be tied to an additional $4 billion in proposed spending on classrooms, public safety and health care, which legislative negotiators continue to spar over with time running out.

Both parties have made tax cuts a priority this session with a nearly $9.3 billion projected budget surplus and prices rising across the country. In the deal, Republicans secured the elimination of state taxes on social security income, a top priority they've been pushing at the Capitol for years.

This session Republicans also pitched cutting the first tier income tax rate from 5.35% to 2.8%, amounting to roughly $1,000 in savings each year for a family making $100,000. The final deal permanently cuts that rate down to 5.10%, a much smaller reduction than they originally proposed.

In exchange, House Democrats got their top priority to boost the number of people who could receive a refundable renter's tax credit. The deal also increases a child and dependent care tax credit, among other changes.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz had been pushing to use the surplus to send one-time tax rebate checks to Minnesotans, but legislators did not include any direct checks in the deal.

The tax cut package is part of a global framework struck by Walz and top leaders that also includes $4 billion in new spending over the next three years and an additional $4 billion left on the bottom line. DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman has said all of those pieces need to be passed along with the tax bill.

But legislative negotiators have struggled to resolve their differences on how to boost spending for classrooms, health care and public safety. A hearing on education funding ended in impasse on Saturday, after Senate Republicans insisted they wouldn't budge on their latest offer to House Democrats.

The two sides have been quarreling over how to divvy up $1 billion on things such as special education costs for school districts, mental health funding for students and literacy programs. Democrats are also pitching to allow hourly school employees to collect unemployment insurance, which Republicans don't support.

"I don't know what else to do," said Senate Republican education committee chair Roger Chamberlain. "We don't have days and days, we hardly have hours to figure it out."