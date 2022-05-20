Despite a global deal struck by leadership, Minnesota legislators are struggling to fill in the details of how to spend billions of dollars on classrooms, public safety, health care and tax cuts with time running out in the 2022 legislative session.

The priorities for both parties to spend a projected nearly $9.3 billion budget surplus are on the line without agreement before a Sunday night deadline to pass bills for the year.

"If there's disagreement it's not going to get done, there's not enough time," said Senate Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller. "Hopefully we can make some significant progress in the next couple of days."

DFL Gov. Tim Walz has said he doesn't want to call lawmakers back into a special session to finish their work, meaning whatever doesn't get done by the Sunday deadline could have to wait until a new Legislature returns to the Capitol next year.

A framework agreed on by Walz and top leaders in the Legislature on Monday laid out a sweeping plan to cut taxes by $4 billion over the next four years while spending an equal amount on state programs and leaving another $4 billion unspent.

But legislative negotiators have butted heads all week over the details. A tax bill is expected to include some kind of permanent relief in the form of an income tax rate reduction — a top priority for Republicans in the Senate — and a boosted credit for renters that House Democrats have been pushing.

The tax proposal is the closest to being finalized but is likely to be the last proposal to clear the Legislature to assure other spending priorities are also passed, said DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman. Tax proposals must first pass the House, giving Democrats leverage over Republicans on their top priority this year.

"The agreement was $4 billion in spending for $4 billion in taxes and $4 billion on the bottom line," she said. "The House will not send the tax bill until everything is done."

She said disagreements over how to spend $1 billion on classrooms and another $1 billion on healthcare over the next three years have been harder to resolve. Top public safety committee chairs in the Legislature have also struggled to come together on how to curb rising violent crime in the state.

Leaders agreed to spend $450 million on public safety over the next three years, but while legislative negotiators have traded several offers, they remain far from agreement.

Hortman said time is short, but the Legislature typically pushes its work to the final hours of the session. She's optimistic they'll still get all of their work done this year.

"There's definitely time," she said. "People hang on for a long time to their original version of what this bill should be before they realize that if they don't compromise, they're not going to have a bill."