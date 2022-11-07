Minnesota voters on Tuesday will decide who wins control of the Legislature for the next two years, a decision that will greatly influence how the state spends its multibillion-dollar budget surplus.

Democrats currently control the Minnesota House and Republicans have the Senate, but both parties hold slim majorities. Republicans who've led the state Senate for the past six years hold exactly the 34 seats needed for a majority in the chamber. In the House, Republicans must pick up four seats to seize control from Democrats.

Minnesota Republicans are optimistic they'll win control of both chambers, pointing to voter concerns about inflation, crime and Joe Biden's presidency. Democrats hope to maintain or even expand their power in St. Paul by mobilizing voters concerned by the Supreme Court overturning federal abortion protections.

The Minnesota Legislature is one of the last divided legislatures in the country. Tuesday's legislative battle will be decided in fewer than two dozen competitive districts out of 201 seats across the state.

The DFL House and Senate caucuses each reported raising about $6 million so far this year, according to their final pre-election campaign finance reports submitted last week, while the GOP House and Senate caucuses each reported closer to $2 million raised.

But a couple of Republican-aligned independent expenditure groups reported raising more than $1.2 million this year for Senate candidates and $1.9 million for House candidates.

Whichever party wins on Tuesday will have to pick up where lawmakers left off when they adjourned this past May.

Lawmakers had struck a deal to use the state's record surplus to cut $4 billion in taxes, but the plan got held up in the session's final hours.

Disagreements over how much to spend on student mental health, special education and literacy programs kept House Democrats and Senate Republicans from striking a final deal for more than $1 billion for classrooms.

The lawmakers also failed to pass public safety legislation, which was a top priority for all state leaders.