Enter an address in the search box below to find election results for that address. Statewide races are excluded from the results below but can be found on the Star Tribune's 2022 Minnesota midterm election results page.

Results are expected after polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. To learn more about how the Star Tribune marks winners, see the footnote. Incumbents are indicated with (i).

Note: The Star Tribune does not store your address information, so you will need to search again if you reload the page or navigate away.

Results are unofficial until certified by state or county canvassing boards. Winners for statewide and legislative races are called by the Associated Press. For local races, presumptive winners will be marked once 100% of precincts in the race are reporting, provided the winner's vote margin exceeds the state's threshold for a publicly funded recount. Data from the AP do not include write-in votes. For races with data reported by the Minnesota secretary of state, vote percentages do include write-in votes, but the number of write-in votes are not displayed separately.

Design and development: Bryan Brussee, Tom Nehil and C.J. Sinner