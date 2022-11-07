Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Twin Cities voters will decide Tuesday which candidates to elect in competitive contests ranging from Minneapolis school board seats to county commissioner roles across the metro area.

Dakota County

In Dakota County, interim County Attorney Kathy Keena will face Matt Little in the race for county attorney, while four of the county's seven districts have a contested county commissioner race.

Commissioner Joe Atkins, representing District 4, is competing against South St. Paul Mayor Jimmy Francis to replace outgoing Commissioner Kathleen Gaylord in District 2, which has new boundaries due to redistricting.

Incumbent Mary Liz Holberg faces Mike Robole, a small business owner, to serve District 6.

Longtime Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste is competing against Dr. Seema Maddali, an emergency room physician, for the District 4 seat.

Commissioner Laurie Halverson is running against Janine Hudson in District 3. Hudson works for Hennepin County.

Scott and Carver counties

Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar is up against challenger Allen Andersen.

Three current Scott County commissioners are running unopposed in their districts. In District 3, Shakopee City Council Member Jody Brennan is facing former Council Member Michael Luce. One of them will replace outgoing Commissioner Michael Beard.

In Carver County, three county commissioners are facing an opponent to keep their seat. In District 1, Commissioner Gayle Degler is running against Lisa Anderson, a leadership development consultant. Jay Johnson, a retired environmental engineer, faces Commissioner Tom Workman in District 2. In District 5, Aaron Burkhart, a small-business owner, will take on Commissioner John Fahey.

Ramsey County

Three Ramsey County commissioner seats are on the ballot, including two open seats.

Ying Vang-Pao, who owns a financial consulting business, is up against community organizer Mai Chong Xiong in the race to fill the District 6 seat vacated by longtime Commissioner Jim McDonough.

The District 4 race pits outgoing state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, against Darryl Spence. The position is vacant due to the retirement of Commissioner Toni Carter.

In District 5, Commissioner Rafael Ortega faces challenger Bill Hosko, an architectural illustrator and small-business owner.

Washington County

A tight race for the District 4 county board seat pits state Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, against Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park. Both legislators saw big changes to their district boundaries in recent redistricting.

North Metro

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott will face Council Member April Graves, who works for the Minneapolis Health Department, in the contest for mayor of the northern suburb. In neighboring Brooklyn Park, Hollies Winston and Wynfred Russell are vying to become that city's first Black mayor.

In Columbia Heights, Mayor Amada Marquez Simula is running against challenger Cliff Johnson to lead the city. Johnson is retired from the automotive recycling business.

In the race for Anoka County Sheriff, Paul Lenzmeier, who works for the sheriff's office as a division commander, and Brad Wise are on the ballot. Wise previously served as police chief in Coon Rapids.

Minneapolis Public Schools

Voters will select five new members for the Minneapolis Public Schools board that will face several big decisions, including the selection of a new superintendent to lead the state's third-largest district. There are eight candidates running to fill two at-large seats along with three seats representing areas of the district.