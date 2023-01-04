Minnesota Democrats rolled out a familiar set of top priorities on Wednesday — tackling climate change, affordable housing and childcare. Creating a paid family and medical leave program. Expanding voting access and ensuring abortion access.

And for the first time in nearly a decade, it's more than a wish list.

Newly in control of both the House and Senate, legislative Democrats held a joint news conference to show a united front on issues they've long pushed for but could now become a reality if they can keep their narrow majorities on the same page.

"These should not be a surprise to anyone. These are priorities we've been putting forward for years," said House Majority Leader Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis. "We ran on them in the last election and Minnesotans have rewarded us with majorities in both houses and are asking us to deliver."

They'll have an ally in DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who shares many of the same goals, but some issues could have a tougher slog ahead. Democrats didn't include a proposal to legalize marijuana for adults in their top shared priorities, as the Senate's narrow majority needs time to review the lengthy bill and assess their support.

"It's going to be in a lot of committees," said Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, DFL-Minneapolis, who noted her caucus must hear many bills that the Democratic majority in the House already debated. "It will be moving, I don't know how fast it will be moving."

Democrats in the House can lose only two votes to pass a bill without Republican support, while Senate Democrats unexpectedly flipped the chamber but hold control by just a single vote.

Republican legislative leaders, now in the minority, were united in their opposition to the agenda on Wednesday, releasing a joint statement that called Democrats' top issues "controversial and divisive."

"Rather than getting to work on balancing the budget and giving the massive surplus back to the people, they are rushing through their own top priorities without bipartisan support," said Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, and Rep. Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, in the statement.

Some items on Democrats' list are getting getting quick attention this session, including a push to codify access to abortion in the state's lawbooks. It was the first bill introduced in both the House and Senate on Wednesday and the legislation will get a hearing on Thursday in the House.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 1995 that Minnesota has constitutional protection for abortion, but language allowing abortion is not written anywhere in state law.

"We know that the makeups of Supreme Courts at the state and federal level change and we think it's important to have that right enshrined in Minnesota statue," said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, who also personally supports putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot to guarantee abortion access.

That issue stalled under divided government, but Democrats credit their majorities with fury from voters over the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade last summer. Demuth said Minnesotans are "not extreme" on the issue. "Abortions should not be legal up 'til the moment of birth.'"

With a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus on the table, Democrats are also considering tax relief, including providing a tax credit to families of up to $3,000 for each child under five years of age, capped at $7,500 in total tax credits.

A handful of Senate Democrats support eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits, including Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, who joined two Republicans in sponsoring a bill on Wednesday to repeal the tax. Hortman said that proposal will also be in the mix in the House, but there are concerns about the cost.

"It's very expensive in the future," she said. "If we're going to do something like that we need to know what happens in future years to our investments in things like public schools."

Also high on Democrats' top issues list is pumping more funding into special education, as well as moving Minnesota to 100% clean and renewable energy sources by 2040.

And both chambers are pushing a sweeping package of bills to expand voting access in the state, including instituting automatic voter registration, restoring the right to vote for Minnesotans with felony records who are on probation and allowing voters to chose to vote by mail on a permanent absentee ballot list.

Staff writer Jessie Van Berkel contributed to this report.