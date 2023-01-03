A new Minnesota Legislature, one controlled by Democrats and more diverse than ever, starts work on Tuesday.

The chorus of requests for money and policy changes will start before legislators are even sworn in at the State Capitol. Rallies for gun violence protection, drivers licenses for undocumented people and the Equal Rights Amendment are all planned amid the first-day fanfare.

Many activists hope bills that have languished under divided government — such as a paid family and medical leave program and marijuana legalization — will become law with the DFL in control of the House, Senate and governor's office for the first time in nearly a decade.

Lawmakers plan to debut their top spending and policy priorities Wednesday. And on Thursday, the House will hold its first public hearing on a bill that would codify abortion rights in state law.

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders will have plenty of money available this year with the state's historic $17.6 billion budget surplus. Democrats will have to stay united to push their priorities across the finish line; they hold narrow majorities of six seats in the House and one seat in the Senate.

But on day one, it's all about the pomp.

Family members will look on as legislators take the oath of office, dozens of them for the first time — and many of them making history.

The 201 people who make up the House and Senate include a record-breaking number of women, people of color and LGBTQ Minnesotans.

For the first time, Black women will serve in the state Senate, the House will have transgender and nonbinary members, a woman of color will lead the House GOP Caucus and the Senate will be presided over by a Black man, Senate President-elect Bobby Joe Champion.

The House and Senate are scheduled to meet at noon Tuesday. After three years of remote and hybrid meetings amid COVID-19, this session will resemble pre-pandemic times.

Rules allowing committees to meet and members to vote remotely sunset last year. Lawmakers could change that to once again allow virtual participation. But a House spokesman said that at least for now, their chamber's operations will be back to normal.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.