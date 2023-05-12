The DFL is expected to answer one of the biggest questions about the limits of their majority at the Capitol by voting on a massive public safety bill Friday with new firearms restrictions.

Expanded background checks for private transfers and gun show sales along with so-called red flag laws are in the $880 million bill that runs more than 300 pages. The Senate Judiciary Committee and the entire House already adopted the new gun provisions, but the vote Friday will be the first this session by the entire Senate.

If passed, the sweeping bill will reshape the clemency process and create a path for prisoners to reduce their sentences by as much as half by participating in education, therapy or training programs. Judges and judicial administrators will get pay raises and the state Public Defender's Office will receive a substantial budget boost to hire more attorneys and increase pay.

"We want to make sure the entire system works well and in the end we get as much justice as we possibly can, which means holding those accountable with longer sentences for those who do commit crimes, and it also means finding out where they might have targeted the wrong person and exonerating those who might have been accused," Senate Judiciary Chairman Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, said at a Capitol news conference before the vote.

Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said Friday the bill would receive not a single vote from the 33 Republican senators. That means all 34 DFL senators will be required to vote yes for passage.

For weeks, several DFLers in swing districts were targeted over the anticipated vote with mailers to their constituents by the conservative group Americans for Prosperity. And Johnson pledged to use those DFL votes for the public safety bill against them in the GOP's quest to regain control of the Senate.

"We're going to go back and say they were the deciding vote," he said. He singled out freshman DFL Sens. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown and Rob Kupec of Moorhead as well as Sen. Aric Putnam of St. Cloud.

Freshman Sen. Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, was also under pressure over her vote.

"Some of these senators have a tough decision to make," said Rob Doar, lobbyist for the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, in a statement. "Are they willing to sacrifice their legislative careers on the altar of the Metro-centric DFL agenda, or will they uphold the independent spirit pledged to constituents? Voters in Seeberger, Hauschild, and Kupec's districts will see through these deceptive tactics and hold their senators accountable for their votes in 2026."

The major gun provisions are nearly identical to those that won approval in the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this session. DFL Gov. Tim Walz is a strong supporter of new gun restrictions and is expected to sign the bill.

One would allow law enforcement or family members to petition the court to take guns away from those who are deemed dangerous to themselves or others. In a compromise, the final bill dropped the time gun owners must wait to reapply for a permit and get their firearm back, from one year to six months.

Another change would close the so-called gun-show loophole by expanding background checks for private sales or transfers of pistols and semiautomatic military-style assault weapons.

The penalty for illegally possessing a machine gun, trigger activator or conversion kit that can turn a semiautomatic firearm into an automatic increased from 10 to 20 years in the bill.

The use of no-knock warrants by law enforcement will be mostly curbed after the bill passes. The change came together earlier this week at the urging of the family of 22-year-old Amir Locke, who was killed during a no-knock search in downtown Minneapolis a year ago.

Prisoners with felonies seeking clemency from the Board of Pardons will no longer need a unanimous vote from the three-member board that includes the governor, attorney general and state Supreme Court chief justice. Only two votes will be needed for clemency, provided one of them is the governor.

Almost $1 million is directed in the bill to establish a Clemency Review Commission. The panel will review and research each clemency petition and make a nonbinding recommendation to the Board of Pardons on whether to grant the requests.

An additional $500,000 will go toward new office of Restorative Practices will be established in the Department of Public Safety with the aim of fostering respect and healing between those who commit crimes and the communities harmed.

Judges and administrative staff will get pay raises each of the next two years under the public safety proposal. The biggest cash infusion goes to the state public defender system, which would receive a roughly 50% increase in each of the next two years toward hiring more lawyers and boosting salaries.

If the Senate passes the bill, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said the House would also vote on it and send it to Walz.