Here are the bills that we are tracking and a brief summary of each: Codifying abortion rights Minnesota Democrats said voters put them in power because they were angry about the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Democrats want to enshrine abortion rights in state law, arguing it will protect access in the future. Clean energy standard Lawmakers want all electricity to be carbon-free by 2040, a decade earlier than planned. The new standard would push Minnesota utilities to ditch coal, natural gas and any other energy sources that produce planet-warming gases. Felon voting Felons would be allowed to vote upon release from jail or prison, instead of waiting until they're done with parole or probation. Driver's licenses for unauthorized immigrants Unauthorized immigrants would be able to obtain driver's licenses in Minnesota. Catalytic converter thefts Legislation would make it illegal to possess or sell catalytic converters unless they're properly marked and recorded. Universal school meals Every Minnesota student would be guaranteed a free school breakfast and lunch per day under this bill. Sick and safe time Employers would have to provide workers paid sick time for short absences. Workers could accrue up to 48 hours a year. Conversion therapy ban Legislation would prohibit mental health providers in Minnesota from performing conversion therapy — a discredited practice that seeks to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity — on minors and vulnerable adults. Infrastructure Legislators are considering a $1.9 billion package of infrastructure projects. Most of the money would be borrowed, which requires a supermajority to pass. Child care credit Many Minnesotans with children would qualify for thousands of dollars in tax credits to help with child care costs. Education funding State funding for Minnesota schools would increase by 5% per year in fiscal years 2024 and 2025. After that, future annual education funding increases would be tied to the rate of inflation. Marijuana legalization Lawmakers are considering legalizing recreational marijuana for Minnesotans 21 and older, even allowing people to grow their own plants at home. Those with certain cannabis convictions on their record would get the charges automatically expunged. MinnesotaCare buy-in Democrats want to allow all Minnesotans and small-business owners to buy into MinnesotaCare, a partially subsidized health care program for low-income residents. Paid leave The state would create a program, funded by a payroll tax, that allows workers to take extended paid leave to care for themselves or a family member. Rebate checks Gov. Tim Walz's tax plan includes a scaled-back version of his rebate check proposal. Republicans want to go bigger, with checks for higher earners too. Red flag law Legislation would allow family and law enforcement to petition courts to prohibit someone from possessing firearms if the person is a danger to self or others. Rent assistance Minnesota would build on the Section 8 program, with the state helping lower-income residents pay rent. Social Security tax cut Minnesota is considering eliminating the state's tax on Social Security benefits. Walz and some DFL legislators want a partial elimination. Sports betting A bill would allow Minnesota tribes to run sports gambling operations. Voting access Lawmakers want to expand voting access by allowing for automatic voter registration, pre-registration to vote for 16- and 17-year-olds, and by allowing voters to be added to a permanent absentee balloting list.