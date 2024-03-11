



First team

LIV McGILL

Hopkins, 5-7 guard, senior

College plan: Florida

The Metro Player of the Year. The Royals' floor general is as adept at attacking the rim as she is at passing to an open teammate. Ranked 16th in the nation in the Class of 2024 by HoopGurlz, she has grown as a leader. She was counted to score more this season and produced, averaging 22.4 points per game along with 5.1 assists.

AALIYAH CRUMP

Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, junior

College plan: undecided

The state's top-ranked player in the Class of 2025 and winner of a gold medal with the U.S. Under-16 team, Crump is smooth with an athletic frame. She is the No. 6-ranked player in the nation. She can play at a fast pace and can score inside and outside. "Aaliyah is very athletic and oozes with potential," Minnetonka coach Brian Cosgriff said.

MADDYN GREENWAY

Providence Academy, 5-8 guard, sophomore

College plan: undecided

The speedy Greenway is ultracompetitive. She's ranked as the state's best in the Class of 2026 and is No. 17 in the nation. Explosiveness and strength helped the 3,000-point career scorer average 34.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 4.4 steals per game this year. The Lions have won back-to-back state championships behind Greenway's leadership.

JORDAN ODE

Maple Grove, 5-11 guard, junior

College plan: Michigan State

Outstanding finisher who can hit the midrange jumper as well as shoot the three-pointer. She averaged 21.5 points per game during the regular season. "Jordan is so smooth and makes really difficult shots and situations look easy," Maple Grove coach Mark Cook said. She shot 49 percent from the floor, including 43 percent from three-point range.

OLIVIA OLSON

Benilde-St. Margaret's, 6-1 guard, senior

College plan: Michigan

The state's No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2024, Olson holds school career records for points (2,522), rebounds (1,048), assists (424) and steals (352). She missed seven games this season because of a broken bone in her left hand. "She is so dynamic and can legitimately play all five positions, which is so valuable as our game continues to evolve," Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Second team

Kate Amelotte, Wayzata, 5-11 guard, sophomore: A versatile player who can score (13.6 points per game), rebound (7.2 per game), pass (5.2 assists per game) and make the hustle plays on defense (2.9 steals per game). College plan: undecided.

Ja'Kahla Craft, St. Michael Albertville, 5-9 guard, senior: Craft picked up where she left off after being sidelined for six games with a dislocated right pinkie finger, averaging 25.7 points per game. College plan: Seton Hall.

Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, 5-8 guard, junior: A 3,000-point career scorer, Mack averages 31.4 points a game and has had three 40-point games this season. College plan: undecided.

Tori McKinney, Minnetonka, 6-1 guard, senior: A defensive stopper and rebounder who likes to push the pace. She keeps improving offensively, showing the ability to get to the rim or shoot the three-pointer. College plan: Minnesota.

Tori Schlagel, Eden Prairie, 5-9 guard, junior: She's a shooting guard who works hard to get open and has a quick release, leading to her 18.2-points-per-game scoring average. College plan: South Dakota.

Honorable mention

Marisa Frost, Centennial, 5-9 guard, senior. College plan: North Dakota State.

Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, 5-10 guard, senior. College plan: St. Thomas.

Sophie Hawkinson, Wayzata, 5-8 guard, junior. College plan: North Dakota State.

Jocelyn Land, Holy Family, 6-0 forward, senior. College plan: Butler.

Finley Ohnstad, Lakeville South, 6-1 forward, senior. College plan: Kansas State.

Alexis Rose, Becker, 5-10 guard, senior. College plan: Sioux Falls.

Aneisha Scott, DeLaSalle, 5-7 guard, junior. College plan: undecided.

Morgan Staloch, Jordan, 6-0 guard, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

Claire Stern, Maple Grove, 6-1 forward, senior. College plan: North Dakota State.

Amy Thompson, Stillwater, 5-11 guard, senior. College plan: South Florida.

Samantha Voll, Monticello, 5-9 guard, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

Mya Wilson, Hill-Murray, 6-1 guard, freshman. College plan: undecided.

Trinity Wilson, Lakeville North, 6-4 center, senior. College plan: Vanderbilt.

Tatum Woodson, Hopkins, 5-9 guard, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

Lanelle Wright, Minnetonka, 5-9 guard, sophomore. College plan: undecided.

How the teams were chosen

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.