FRIDAY
baseball
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 11, Mounds Park Academy 1
LAKE
• Edina 9, St. Michael-Albertville 5
METRO WEST
• Chaska 2, Bloomington Jefferson 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Mounds View 4, Woodbury 1
• Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
• White Bear Lake 1, Irondale 0
TRI-METRO
• St. Anthony 2, Bloomington Kennedy 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Agnes 4, Heritage Christian 1
MINNESOTA
• Blackduck 11, NCE/U-H 1
• Duluth Marshall 6, Warroad 3
• Goodhue 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1
• Houston 10, GMLOK 4
• La Crescent-Hokah 11, Lewiston-Altura 1
• Mesabi East 6, International Falls 6
• Rock Ridge 7, Hermantown 3
• Stewartville 12, Faribault 1
• West Marshall 4, Northern Freeze 2
• Winona 5, Byron 2
lacrosse • BOYS
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi 10, Hastings 4
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 6
• White Bear Lake 20, Forest Lake 5
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover 13, Rocori 2
• Buffalo 11, Champlin Park 3
• Duluth 9, St. Paul/Two Rivers 2
• Herm./Proctor 19, Bloom. Kennedy/Burnsville 5
• Lakeville South 15, Breck 2
• Minnetonka 15, Hill-Murray 7
• Prior Lake 17, Centennial 4
• Wayzata 6, Rosemount 2
lacrosse • GIRLS
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 23, St. Paul/Two Rivers 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
• White Bear Lake 14, Forest Lake 3
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 7, Visitation 6
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Armstrong/Cooper 18, St. Michael-Albertville 13
• Farmington 13, Totino-Grace/St. Anthony 7
• New Prague 14, Hermantown/Proctor 8
• Wayzata 11, Blake 9
SOFTball
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, Orono 0
• Chaska 4, New Prague 3
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Centennial 2, Elk River 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Irondale 1
• Roseville 8, Mounds View 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cambridge-Isanti 2, Blaine 1
• Coon Rapids 17, Duluth East 7
• Lester Prairie 13, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 5
• Simley 18, Visitation 2
MINNESOTA
• Bethlehem Academy 3, Triton 2
• Blackduck 20, Red Lake 1
• Cannon Falls 13, Triton 0
• Cloquet 4, Carlton/Wrenshall 1
• Cook County 10, East Central 9
• Duluth Denfeld 17, Deer River 7
• Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Denfeld 4
• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 11, Deer River 1
• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin14, Mesabi East 3
• International Falls 7, Cherry 0
• International Falls 1, Grand Rapids 0
• International Falls 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 5
• Lewiston-Altura 19, Lake City 8
• Mesabi East 10, Duluth Denfeld 5
• Moorhead 6, St. Cloud 5
• Moose Lake/Willow River 6, South Ridge 5
• Randolph 2, Barnum 0
• Silver Bay 15, East Central 0
• Stewartville 11, LaCrescent-Hokah 0
track and field • BOYS
HAMLINE ELITE MEET
Event winners
• 100: Hughes Jr., Irondale, 10.58.
• 200: Smith Jr., Apple Valley, 22.00.
• 200 wheelchair: Gunnarson, St. Charles, 30.93.
• 400: Smith Jr. 46.93.
• 800: Leuer, Big Lake, 1:55.26.
• 800 wheelchair: Gunnarson 2:00.74.
• 1,600: Sutter, Chaska, 4:16.78.
• 3,200: Mechura, Roseville, 8:59.02.
• 110 high hurdles: McCormick, Mahtomedi, 13.98.
• 300 hurdles: Herron, St. Peter, 38.79.
• 4x100 relay: Minnetonka (Ibrahim, Williams, Giebenhain, Hairston), 42.59.
• 4x200 relay: Owatonna (Karsten, Ginskey, Webber, Larson), 1:27.32.
• Mixed 4x400 relay: Hastings (Strauss, Magnus, Erickson, Dean), 3:40.68.
• 4x400 relay: St. Michael-Albertville (Dinius, Barthel, Salas, Songstad), 3:26.62.
• 4x800 relay: Mankato East (MacLean, Henkels, Anderson, Scholtes), 7:56.55.
• High jump: Snitker, GMLOKS, 6-8.
• Pole vault: Schloeder, Rockford, 15-10.
• Long jump: Reckelberg, Becker, 22-9.
• Triple jump: Johnson, Fridley, 45-2.
• Shot put: O'Malley, Montevideo, 55-8.
• Discus: Banks, St. Peter, 177-9.
track and field • GIRLS
HAMLINE ELITE MEET
Event winners
• 100: Bakken, Hills-Beaver Creek, 11.90.
• 200: Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 25.78.
• 200 wheelchair: Gassman, Big Lake, 1:14.12.
• 400: Kvant 54.32.
• 800: Chaney, Pequot Lakes, 2:12.32.
• 1,600: Schmitz, Hutchinson, 4:52.62.
• 3,200: Schmitz 10:45.37.
• 100 hurdles: Kohler, Minnetonka, 14.32.
• 300 hurdles: Kohler 43.53.
• 4x100 relay: Moorhead (Warren, Davis, Walthers, Jones), 49.38.
• 4x200 relay: Prior Lake (White, McCann, Loftness, Reinders), 1:43.28.
• 4x400 relay: Prior Lake (White, Vennink, Holz, Reinders), 3:58.70.
• 4x800 relay: Minnetonka (Muehlstedt, Graham, Koller, Malec), 9:14.55.
• High jump: Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 5-6.
• Pole vault: Wilson, Roseville, 11-9.
• Long jump: Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 17-1.
• Triple jump: Huhnerkoch, Redwood Valley, 36-9½.
• Shot put: Wilson, Lakeville North, 41-7½.
• Discus: Fahey, Forest Lake, 135-11.
THURSDAY
BASEBALL
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Sibley East 10-12, LeSueur-Henderson 7-6