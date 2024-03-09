Class 4A quarterfinals
Wednesday
At Williams Arena
White Bear Lake (21-7) vs. [1] Hopkins (25-3), 10 a.m.
[5] Lakeville North (24-5) vs. [4] Maple Grove (24-4), noon
Andover (24-4) vs. [2] Minnetonka (26-2), 2 p.m.
Rosemount (22-6) vs. [3] St. Michael-Albertville (22-7), 4 p.m.
Class 3A quarterfinals
Wednesday
At Maturi Pavilion
Minneapolis Roosevelt (23-7) vs. [1] Benilde-St. Margaret's (24-5), 10 a.m.
[5] Stewartville (21-8) vs. [4] St. Peter (27-2), noon
Totino-Grace (17-11) vs. [2] DeLaSalle (25-3), 2 p.m.
[3] Alexandria (24-5) vs. Rock Ridge (26-3), 4 p.m.
Class 2A quarterfinals
Wednesday
At Williams Arena
Perham (26-3) vs. [1] Providence Academy (25-4), 6 p.m.
[5] Crosby-Ironton (24-6) vs. [4] New London-Spicer (28-2), 8 p.m.
At Maturi Pavilion
Rochester Lourdes (21-9) vs. [2] Albany (28-1), 6 p.m.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (19-11) vs. [3] Minnehaha Academy (26-3), 8 p.m.
Class 1A quarterfinals
Thursday
At Maturi Pavilion
[1] Goodhue (25-5) vs. Mayer Lutheran (19-10), 11 p.m.
[5] Southwest Minnesota Christian (28-2) vs. [4] Underwood (27-3), 1 p.m.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (24-6) vs. [2] Mountain Iron-Buhl (27-3), 3 p.m.
[3] Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (27-3) vs. Fosston (29-2), 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday at Williams Arena
Class 4A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Class 3A: Noon and 2 p.m.
Friday at Williams Arena
Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.
Championship games
Saturday at Williams Arena
Class 4A: 8 p.m.
Class 3A: 6 p.m.
Class 2A: 2 p.m.
Class 1A: noon
Tournament brackets
Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A
Tickets, TV
Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and will televise the semifinals and championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.
More coverage
The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.