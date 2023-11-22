Minneapolis Public Schools leaders say the choice between the two superintendent finalists — Sonia Stewart and Lisa Sayles-Adams — will not be an easy one.

"We have two strong very strong candidates before us," Minneapolis School Board Chair Sharon El-Amin said. "I'm excited by what they both have to bring to the table."

Stewart is the deputy superintendent of Hamilton County Public Schools in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Sayles-Adams is the superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools.

Both candidates will be interviewed publicly next week and their answers will help determine what "distinguishing experience" will be best for a district facing tough decisions to avoid what its own finance staff calls a looming fiscal crisis. The board is in ongoing discussions about a "district transformation" plan that could include closing and consolidating schools. The new superintendent will be tasked with navigating that transformation while working to rebuild trust and draw families back to the city's schools amid declining enrollment.

"We have a heavy load," El-Amin said. "We have not shied away from sharing that" with the candidates.

The district's search for a new leader has stretched for more than a year after the appointment of Rochelle Cox as interim leader.

Under state law, the names of those who applied for the job but weren't selected as finalists are not public. Cox has not publicly said if she applied for the permanent position.

In a statement on Wednesday, Cox called the two finalists "outstanding candidates to serve as our next superintendent."

"I look forward to supporting a seamless transition and continuing to serve MPS and the new superintendent," Cox's statement read. "Every role I have had in MPS has been a joy and an honor, including serving as interim superintendent. I'm excited for this next phase."

Sonia Stewart

Stewart's career includes 13 years in the Nashville, Tenn., public schools, where she worked as a high school principal, a high school administrator, a math teacher, basketball coach and executive officer of organizational development.

According to her LinkedIn, Stewart was named to the role of deputy superintendent of Hamilton County Public Schools about two years ago. The district serves 44,000 students across nearly 80 schools and is considering a plan to consolidate its smaller schools.

She earned a doctorate of education from Vanderbilt University.

In a statement on Wednesday, Stewart wrote that, if selected, she would "fully commit" to the mission of Minneapolis Public Schools "to provide a high-quality, anti-racist, culturally responsive education for every student" and she would be "humbled to join the strategic vision of MPS."

"I believe that through the collaborative efforts of this passionate and thriving community we are well positioned to change the long-term outcomes for our children," she wrote.

Lisa Sayles-Adams

Sayles-Adams started in Minneapolis Public Schools in the late 1990s and served as a teacher and coordinator before becoming a principal of City Alternative High School.

She then served as a principal in schools in Georgia before returning to Minnesota, where she worked as a principal in St. Paul Public Schools before becoming an assistant superintendent in that district. After five years in that role, she became an assistant superintendent in the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District and then, in 2020, took the helm at Eastern Carver County Schools, which serves about 9,600 students.

She has a doctorate in educational leadership from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and completed her dissertation on African American women principals.

Jenny Stone, chair of Eastern Carver County Schools' board, said in a statement that the board "is aware of [Sayles-Adams'] candidacy and recognizes that experienced education leaders will always be in high demand."

In a brief statement on Wednesday, Sayles-Adams said she is "excited about the opportunity" and looks forward to interviewing with the school board.

Public interviews next week

Members of the public are invited to meet the candidates and watch their public interviews next week.

The meet-and-greet events for Stewart are on Monday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell Elementary, 3611 20th Av. S., and from 5-6 p.m. at the Davis Center, 1250 W. Broadway Av.

People can meet Sayles-Adams next Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Folwell and from 5-6 p.m. at the Davis Center.

The candidates' interviews with the school board will be held in the board room at the Davis Center and livestreamed on mps.eduvision.tv. Stewart's interview is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Sayles-Adams' is 6:30-8:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The school board will meet Dec. 1 to choose the final candidate. A start date will be determined after contract negotiations and approval.