Two finalists have been named for superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools.

They are Sonia Stewart, deputy superintendent of Hamilton (Tenn.) County Public Schools in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Dr. Lisa Sayles Adams, superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools in the Twin Cities.

The School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 to make its final choice, with a start date to be set with the new superintendent, after contract negotiations and approval.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend one of the meet-and-greet events the district has set for each finalist and to watch the interviews the MPS school board will conduct.

Stewart's interview with the board is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Sayles-Adams' is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Returning to Minnesota in 2012, she contributed significantly to the St. Paul School District (37,000 students) until 2019, holding roles such as middle school and elementary school principal, and later ascending to assistant superintendent for five years. In 2019, she took on the role of assistant superintendent in ISD 622 before assuming the prestigious position of superintendent at Eastern Carver County Schools in 2020, overseeing a district of 9,600 students.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the members of the Search Task Force for your invaluable contributions to this process," said Sharon El-Amin, chair of the MPS board. "Your perspectives, expertise, and dedication to Minneapolis Public Schools have helped ensure we will have an excellent next leader."

An extensive national search conducted by BWP & Associates yielded 25 applicants from 16 states. The BWP consultants researched and interviewed the top applicants before recommending five highly qualified candidates to be interviewed by the Search Task Force.

At the meet-and-greet events, Interpreters will be available in Spanish, Somali, and Hmong.